Shortly after a law started allowing it, two South Carolina sheriffs struck a deal that appears to have put Richland County deputies instead of state agents in charge of the investigation into a mass shooting that wounded seven Florence-area officers.

The agreement permits outside deputies from the Columbia area to wield their authority in Florence County and make arrests in any probes in which the sheriffs agree to share jurisdiction. A second, similar version of the deal was dated on the day after the shooting.

Released this week by the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the five-page documents helped explain why agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, which handles most police shootings in South Carolina, left the vast scene where a city policeman was killed and six other officers were wounded Oct. 3.

Florence County officials revealed the records after refusing last week to say whether they had reached such a written pact — a piece of paperwork required by law to legitimize arrests by officers working outside their normal jurisdiction.

Richland County deputies tasked with the probe arrested Frederick Hopkins, 74, a disabled Vietnam War marksman who is accused of using a high-power rifle to ambush local deputies who were looking into sexual assault allegations against his son. He faces a murder charge and six counts of attempted murder. They also jailed the adopted son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, on charges of sexually assaulting two children in the family home.

After three Florence County sheriff's investigators were shot outside the 6,500-square-foot house on Ashton Drive west of the downtown area, city police officers and more deputies came to their aid. Four of the police officers were wounded; Sgt. Terrence Carraway died.

Two of the deputies were still fighting for life late last week.

Questions emerged soon after the crime about why the Richland County Sheriff's Office had taken over the probe at a large scene that stretched hundreds of yards. The Sheriff's Office enlisted the FBI and other local agencies to help.

Agents from SLED, the state's largest investigative agency, showed up but left after being told that Richland County had taken over the inquiry, a spokeswoman said last week.

In June 2016, a new version of a state law permitted sheriffs in South Carolina to agree to share jurisdiction without first seeking approval from a county governing council. Court cases in which crime suspects challenged their arrests by officers from another jurisdiction had inspired the legislative move.

The next month, sheriffs Kenney Boone of Florence County and Leon Lott of Richland County signed the initial agreement. The date July 28, 2016, was stamped on the signature page, and it was set to automatically renew every year.

A similar version was dated Oct. 4, a day after the mass shooting. It was not stamped.

Under the document, the Richland County sheriff would bear the cost of the investigation unless a separate agreement is made. The agency must still respond to requests for public records related to the case, the paperwork added.

But the deal also would allow Florence County to maintain ultimate control over the outside deputies' probe. It calls on the outside investigators to remain "subject to the lawful orders and commands" of the officials who requested their help in the first place.