Hundreds of North Charleston residents pushed back against a rezoning effort that would make way for potentially hundreds of trucks to move along Cosgrove, Spruill and Reynolds avenues.
North Charleston Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend denying a request to rezone 1840 and 1850 Reynolds Ave. from B2-General Business to Planned Development. The decision will go before City Council on Sept. 13.
Residents packed the meeting where the commission considered rezoning property that would clear the way for Frontier Logistics to build a 600,000-square-foot warehouse on the site.
The facility would house containers filled with plastics on pallets that would be transported by 18-wheelers traveling from Reynolds to the interstate.
Paul Heard, vice president at Frontier Logistics, cited the location as the "best area we've found" in terms of space and convenience for trucks. Heard added that if the zoning request was denied, the company would redesign the facility to a smaller scale but that it wouldn't decrease the amount of tractor-trailers.
"If we have to make a smaller building, then what that's going to do is not decrease the truck traffic, it's going to increase it because then we have to store some of the pallets in the other locations we have in this area and we have to shuttle them," Heard said.
But residents and business owners don't want Reynolds Avenue to become an industrial hub.
In it's prime, the community boasted bars, retail and commercial options. Things died down when the Naval Shipyard closed. But in the past two years, there's been revitalization.
Ed Sutton, a developer working in the area for almost three years, said a new architecture firm, an apparel store and others have come back to the area. The Codfather restaurant opened a highly successful eatery there before moving farther up Spruill Avenue, and Metanoia briefly opened The Macon, a restaurant. While it's closed, Dellz Uptown plans to open a new cafe there later this year.
"Things are finally starting to happen. The problem is things like this throw water on the fire," Sutton said.
Sutton said the community's vision for Reynolds is to become sort of a commercial and retail corridor.
"What we would like to accomplish is make it a smaller version of East Montague (Avenue)," he said. "You can't do that with 18-wheelers running up and down the road."
While the debate specifically involves a rezoning plan for one site near the new Intermodal Facility, some feel there's more at stake.
"It sort of represents the future of what the corridor will become," he said. "It will either be people buying up buildings and making investments there or something more industrial."
Residents and businesses cited the possibility of an uptick in crime as well. The area has been known for drug activity and prostitution. Some feel a rezoning making way for an industrial business would not help.
"It's already an issue area when it comes to crime," said Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities which helps revitalize communities. "We feel this is going to add to that."
Robert Behre contributed to this report.