SUMMERVILLE — After more than four years without this town having a refuge for homeless women and despite past opposition, a new shelter is set to open here on June 10.
Hope's House, a project funded by the nonprofit Dorchester County Community Outreach, will have eight beds at its 700 Central Ave. location.
Carla Hartline, the facility director at Hope's House, said the center already has heard from many people interested about openings.
"We have had an abundance of telephone calls," Hartline said. "We could easily fill 20 beds tomorrow if we needed to."
While Hope's House has a capacity for eight women, Hartline said the residence will start with only one or two guests for a trial period.
Hope's House is partnered with House of Hope, the men's homeless shelter in Summerville. Both are maintained and operated by the Dorchester County Community Outreach.
Marty Thomas, the board's president, said both facilities have an operating budget of about $350,000. Some income is from Department of Housing and Urban Development grant money awarded to the town of Summerville.
The path to open Hope's House hasn't been an easy one, Thomas said.
The town hasn't had a women’s shelter since October 2015, when One80 Place closed its site here and relocated women and children to One80 Place's Charleston shelter downtown and other regional shelters.
After Ju Ju's Gourmet, a former restaurant, closed at 700 Central Ave., Thomas said the ministry eyed the building.
To clear the way for a homeless shelter, the town needed to rezone the property from commercial to residential. That was easier said than done. Neighbors packed Town Council meetings to oppose the Hope's House rezoning.
Several council members, including Councilman Walter Bailey, opposed the project last year. Opponents said they feared it would lead to more crime and drugs in the largely residential area.
"I, in all honesty, wouldn’t want this in my front yard," Bailey said at the time. He recently said his thoughts haven't changed on the project.
"My personal feelings are that it shouldn't have been rezoned," he said. "I still think that (crime) could be a definite risk. But, time will tell."
Town Council ultimately approved the rezoning 4-3.
Thomas said the opposition made him worry about whether the home would find a suitable location in the Summerville community.
"We were concerned about our future ... but felt like it was divine intervention," Thomas said. "We're very blessed."
Hartline said concerns, like Bailey's, are overblown, adding Hope's House has oversight of all its tenants.
"We want to be good neighbors," she said. "We've reached out to people to let them know we'll keep a tight watch."
Women who come into the shelter are required to work full-time or to search actively for a full-time job. Residents are expected to leave the home by 8 a.m. each day and may not return until 3:30 p.m. or later. After 8 p.m., they aren't allowed to leave the house.
Hope's House also will be monitored by video cameras. A key card and a personal code will be required to enter.
As of January 2018, South Carolina had an estimated 3,933 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of that, 273 were families, 415 were veterans, 237 were unaccompanied young adults between 18 and 24 years old, and 686 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.