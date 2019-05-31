The federal Storm Prediction Center on Friday morning issued a marginal risk alert for strong thunderstorms in the Pee Dee and coastal regions of South Carolina as far south as Hilton Head Island.
Forecasters said isolated storms with strong winds were possible Friday afternoon and evening.
But don't expect much relief for sagging plants and trees in the dry grueling heat. There's a 40 percent chance of rain but it will fall only in spots.
"Some people will get some relief. Some will get rain but certainly not all and probably not most," said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston. There's also a small chance of isolated rain Sunday and in the mid-week, he said.
But, "there's nothing we see at all that suggests a widespread rainfall," Emlaw said.
High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs might stay in the 80s,
Extreme heat on top of near drought conditions has plagued coastal South Carolina and much of the rest of the state throughout May. High temperature records for the month were set in several locations, including the Lowcountry.
Locations in southeastern South Carolina and on through the Midlands experienced several consecutive days of 100-plus-degree highs and even higher heat indexes, according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier in the month, state officials designated 15 counties — including all of the coast except Horry as well as Savannah River counties — as being in an "incipient" drought stage. That means conditions are so dry that it could well lead to drought.