Roddrik Gadsden, 25, was protecting himself when he left two men dead on Nov. 14, Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said Monday.
Gadsden was jailed on a misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying a pistol. Ollic said his department does not intend to add any charges.
"We believe he stood his ground. He acted in self-defense," Ollic said.
Police responded to 216 Thrivers Drive around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 14 where they found Curtis Frazier, 31, and Allontay Akeem Houston, 29, dead at the scene.
Frazier and Houston came to the residence earlier that night where Gadsden was sitting with a female in a vehicle, Ollic said.
Houston was the woman's ex-boyfriend and the two had broken up earlier that day, Ollic said.
Armed with a pistol, Houston opened the vehicle and assaulted Gadsden, Ollic said. Gadsden had a firearm in the car.
"As the struggle ensued, Houston was reaching for his firearm, and Gadsden shot and killed him," Ollic said.
Gadsden then shot and killed the other man, believing he was armed with a firearm, Ollic said.
Ollic said his department is sending all evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.