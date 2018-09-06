SUMMERVILLE — When they heard an "upscale lingerie store" was moving into the small business park on Old Trolley Road, some neighbors weren’t happy.
Now, a couple months after Badd Kitty first started selling toys, lubricants and lingerie from a space formerly occupied by an endocrinologist, at least one neighbor hopes they will just all get along.
“Why not find the positive in it? Why not find the good in it?” said Brad Richardson, pastor of Forward Church, which is a few doors down from the store at 622 Old Trolley Road in Summerville.
“If a married couple can go in Badd Kitty and make their marriage better, it’s going to make their kids better, and if their family’s better, we’re going to live in a better city, so we were like, 'why fight it?' ” he said.
Badd Kitty, which also has locations in James Island and West Ashley, is the only “adult” store in Dorchester County.
But because it does not sell books, magazines or films portraying “specified sexual activities,” Badd Kitty doesn’t fit the town’s current definition of an adult establishment, according to Summerville spokeswoman Mary Edwards.
Instead it is classified as general business.
Most of its neighbors in the small brown brick business and retail center, which houses studios offering music lessons, ballet and paint-your-own pottery among other businesses, declined to comment or didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.
Some pointed to a post written on the Positively Summerville Facebook page in April by one of the business owners. The woman received a lot of criticism when she complained the store did not fit among the family-oriented businesses. She ultimately deleted the post.
“We just don’t want to get into that again by commenting publicly,” one shop owner said, adding that the business is fairly quiet but there are still worries about the customers it will attract.
The store’s opening also got Dorchester County officials thinking about the possibility of similar stores locating in the fast-growing county, and now County Council is rewriting an ordinance from 1986 to make it more current.
On Monday, the council’s Planning, Development, and Building Committee had a public hearing and recommended to council an update of the ordinance that would change the term “adult book stores” to “adult novelty stores” to reflect what the stores sell now.
The ordinance will get final reading next month.
“I had assumed, incorrectly obviously, that it was books and novelties,” Chinnis said of the existing ordinance. “This clarifies what I will tell you I thought all along we had covered.”
Like Berkeley and Charleston counties, the ordinance would still restrict the stores to industrial areas, said Councilman David Chinnis.
Richardson, whose 70-member church has been holding Saturday and Sunday services at the site for about six months, said he is trying to plan a fall event that he hopes will include all of his neighbors.
“What an ironic thing, a church event sponsored by Badd Kitty,” he said. “But the church is all about love and people, and I just want to make an atmosphere that we can encounter God wherever we stand. Let’s just make an atmosphere where we can all just get along.”