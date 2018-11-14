Police have arrested a man who they said fatally shot two others Wednesday morning in Moncks Corner, but the suspect faces only a minor charge.
Roddrik O’Neal Gadsden, 25, shot the men at 216 Trivers Drive, then dialed 911 to report it, the Moncks Corner Police Department said.
Officers found Curtis Frazier, 31, and Allontay Akeem Houston, 29, both of Moncks Corner, dead at the scene, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury added.
Gadsden, of Hickorywood Drive in Moncks Corner, was jailed on a misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying a pistol, but Police Chief Rick Ollic said more investigation would have to be done before authorities decide whether to add charges. Ollic declined to say if Gadsden had reported that he shot the men in self-defense.
Ollic said detectives would gather the results of an autopsy and other evidence before meeting with prosecutors and deciding whether to pursue more charges. The additional evidence would help the investigators evaluate their initial view of what occurred, he said.
All three men have criminal histories in South Carolina. Gadsden has had only misdemeanor arrests, including a conviction for drug possession, State Law Enforcement Division records showed.
Frazier had been convicted of misdemeanor drug and assault charges. He was accused by Berkeley County deputies in 2017 of felony burglary, kidnapping and robbery, but those charges were dismissed this year.
Houston had convictions for drug violations, common law robbery and first-degree assault and battery.
The episode Wednesday was first reported about 12:50 a.m. as a "domestic incident" followed by gunfire, the police said.
When the officers got there, Frazier and Houston were already dead. Gadsden was still there, and he was arrested. He has cooperated with investigators, they said.
It was not immediately clear whether the slain men were related to each other, though Gadsden is not a relative, the chief said.
Gathering more facts about what happened will help the authorities determine "a possible motive and the actions of all of the individuals involved," the police added in a statement.
"It's a pretty fluid situation," Ollic said.
The double homicide marked the first two killings reported this year in Moncks Corner, a Post and Courier database showed. Fifty people have been slain in 2018 in the tri-county area.