A tractor-trailer that crashed and caught fire early Thursday closed Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, snarling traffic for more than eight hours.
About 6:45 a.m., the eastbound truck ran off the right side of the highway near the Ridgeville Road exit, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol. It hit a concrete barrier, overturned and caught fire, he said.
The driver escaped and was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment. He was cited for improper lane use, Southern added.
All lanes of I-26 in both directions were closed, and troopers diverted motorists onto detours. Travelers between Charleston and Orangeburg saw hours of delays.
The westbound side reopened before 11 a.m., but the eastbound lanes in the area were shut down until about 4 p.m.