After halting pay raises last year, North Charleston eyes salary increases in $124M budget

NORTH CHARLESTON — After the city halted pay raises last year because of the pandemic's impact on the economy and budget, North Charleston hopes to resume salary increases this summer.

The city's proposed $124 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year includes 3 percent salary increases for all full-time and part-time city employees.

North Charleston has over 1,100 full-time and part-time workers.

"I do think we need to let our employees really know how much we appreciate them," Mayor Keith Summey said.

North Charleston reopened City Hall and resumed normal city operations in May, two months after the city declared a state of emergency amid the pandemic.

Since that time, some city staff members have been exposed to the virus. Some of those still worked remotely, Summey said.

The mayor said he is proud of the loyalty that has been demonstrated by employees.

"I think morale has been, overwhelmingly, pretty darn good," Summey said. "I think it's because they know that they have been appreciated for what they've done."

The proposal for pay raises came on April 16 as City Council's Finance Committee unanimously approved the proposed budget. The budget will go before City Council in May for final approval.

If adopted, the pay increases would take effect July 1.

The new $124 million budget is a roughly 3 percent increase — almost $3.6 million — from the city's current $120 million budget.

Councilman Kenny Skipper, who pointed out that the $1.7 million in pay increases accounts for 47 percent of total increases in the new budget, said the city should wait to implement pay raises in January, when the city's salary increases usually take effect.

That way, North Charleston could decide to give raises when the city knows it has the money to do so, Skipper said.

Summey said he doesn't anticipate a budget shortfall.

"I don't foresee that coming up," he said.

There are other changes to the budget.

The city expects an uptick of $1.5 million in property tax revenue as land values have continued to rise.

In an effort to adjust expenditures, North Charleston will continue freezing about 85 vacant positions for the upcoming fiscal year in an effort to save over $5 million in the overall budget.

Since June, the city has frozen and laid off 70 permanent positions. North Charleston has also laid off over 120 part-time employees. Some of those positions returned as city programs reopened.

North Charleston has been closely monitoring its financials throughout the pandemic.

The city currently has a $120 million budget that had to be adjusted a few times since the last year.

The city initially adopted a $127 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. As the coronavirus continued to impact the economy throughout the summer, North Charleston reduced its budget by $11 million to $116 million.

The city's finances have begun to rebound, and North Charleston expects to end the fiscal year, which concludes in June, in the $120 million range.

This is a stronger financial position than the city initially had anticipated.