It has been a tough couple of years for Berkeley County schools.

In April, former school CFO Brantley Thomas was sentenced to a combined 16¼ years in state and federal prisons after authorities discovered he had embezzled more than $1 million since 2001.

As the county's population started to grow, funds to build new schools weren't available. In March, the district passed a plan to move students from Cane Bay to Stratford High School to address overcrowding. In Thomas' wake, he left the fate of one of South Carolina's largest school districts in choppy waters.

But calmer seas are ahead.

On Tuesday, Berkeley County schools announced something that would have been unfathomable after they discovered Thomas' crimes. Their 2019-20 general fund budget increased by $30 million.

Due in part to explosive growth, the district is estimated to receive $10 million more in taxes than it previously anticipated.

"The Brantley Thomas incident was a black eye on the district," David Barrow, a school board member, said. "But I think the damage is over. And, now, we're recovering."

The budget went from $292 million to $322 million for the 2019-20 school year. As a result, the district will hire 25 new teachers, eight more mental health counselors and two more social workers. Elementary and middle schools with more than 500 students will hire bookkeepers to help manage finances, a change from the era when Thomas was in charge.

Additionally, every Berkeley County schools employee will get a 6 percent pay increase. Teachers also will receive a $100 increase in their current $275 stipend for class supplies.

Part of the budget included an increase in special education teachers, an area where there often isn't enough in public school and there is difficulty in recruiting. On Tuesday, several teachers told the board they were overjoyed at the additional resources.

"My daughter is a special education teacher ... she left after one year in Berkeley County," said Sandra Bainey, a sixth-grade teacher at Cane Bay Middle School. "The support wasn't there for her. She's grateful to see those teachers remaining will now have that support."

When the budget was approved, the board burst into applause.

"We're very proud of this budget," Chairwoman Sally Wofford said. "It's a step in the right direction. We're excited about the growth in Berkeley County. There's still more work to do. There's still more schools to build and teachers to hire."

Berkeley County has seen a surge of population growth in recent years. More than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total population to more than 210,000, according to census figures.

While that helps bring in revenue, it does little in terms of helping with capital projects.

Joshua Whitley, the legal counsel for Berkeley County schools, said population growth has been a godsend for the district, but it also means the district needs to plan for more schools to meet the needs of the increased population.

"It has been our saving grace," Whitley said, "but it also means you're adding 1,000 students a year. You better be prepared."

During the FBI’s investigation it was revealed that Thomas stole from the district on at least 45 occasions using methods such as overpaying vendors through school district accounts and then depositing refund checks into his personal account.

He oversaw a nearly $260 million general fund with the district and was paid a $130,500 salary, making him one of the district’s highest paid employees.

So far, the district has recovered almost $2.2 million, but district officials believe the damage exceeds the amount of money embezzled.

A 2017 audit revealed Thomas covered up construction cost overruns by “borrowing” about $35 million - or 68 percent of the total available — from the district’s reserve fund, plus $11 million from a fund intended to pay for equipment, without the knowledge or approval of district officials or board members.

The construction projects were part of the district’s $198 million Yes 4 School program to build five new schools and renovate more than two dozen others approved by voters in 2012.

Now, with Berkeley's population surging, Barrow said it's urgent they come up with a capital fundraising plan. He said the district needs to build an elementary and middle school in the next two years to meet the rising demands.

"Fiscally, we're going to develop a plan to supplement our capital projects," Barrow said. "But, now, the Brantley Thomas era is over. We don't have to dwell on that."