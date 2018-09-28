COLUMBIA — As South Carolina towns still grapple with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, a group of U.S. mayors from Miami to Boston are urging local leaders along the East Coast to revamp their approach to preparing for natural disasters in the era of climate change.
“I think there needs to be a national conversation,” said Brian Wahler, mayor of Piscataway, N.J., an area slammed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
“Whether you’re a climate believer or disbeliever, the main fact is if you look at the insurance rates and the dollars being paid out over the last few years, that speaks volumes,” he said.
At a Columbia gathering of the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Friday, several leaders said last year’s record $306 billion in costs from catastrophic storms ought to prompt local officials to confront climate change.
That would likely include installing new protections for property and flood prevention.
Communities like New Orleans and Houston in recent years have already implemented their own measures, including the construction of flood barriers and buying out flood-prone properties.
Local governments in areas like Miami have also shored up their building codes for coastal property, requiring private real estate developers to construct buildings more resistant to wind and water.
Those changes have come as Charleston has confronted its own flood-prevention methods. Some residents recently complained to federal authorities that the city has failed to protect its residents from flood risks. Others are concerned that communities across South Carolina relying on outdated resources are unprepared for the next disaster.
“With climate change and sea-level rise, we’ll all be dealing with the issues of water, drainage and extreme weather,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “That means setting the kind of zoning, planning and building requirements that anticipate living with water.”
Four years of major storms across the state, capped by Hurricane Florence this month, showed it’s not just the Charleston area that’s vulnerable. Historic flooding in 2015 burst dams in the Midlands, swamping the Columbia area.
Small towns in the Pee Dee are now inundated after Florence’s record rainfall caused several major rivers to jump their banks.
Scientists point to sea-level rise and warmer air caused by climate change as key aspects fueling the storms. Though described as once-in-a-lifetime floods, the storms have become a new reality for local leaders in the Carolinas and across the United States.
“My community was impacted by two 500-year storms in 24 months,” said Mitch Colvin, mayor of Fayetteville, N.C. “It’s time now that we start to make realistic approaches to planning for that.”
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the U.S. Conference of Mayors president, said the group and its members have long acknowledged the effects of climate change. More than 1,000 mayors have signed a pact to reduce greenhouse emissions in their communities. And the group, which advises U.S. lawmakers on policy, opposed the country’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
“You’ll find a collection of leaders here who recognize that we must lead in that space in spite of the lack of national leadership,” Benjamin said.