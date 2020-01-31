An audit of Berkeley County's finances shows general fund revenue collections in 2019 were significantly higher after the county had major budget woes in 2018.

The findings, shared with County Council this week, showed that 2019 revenues were $6.5 million above the previous year, when 2018's general fund had a loss of $2.3 million.

Scott and Company, the outside agency that conducted the audit, praised Berkeley County for improving their finances in nearly every category.

"You're in good financial condition," said Don Mobley, an accountant that reviewed the county's budgets. "Overall, we're in good times economically right now."

It comes after various rocky years with Berkeley County's finances. Several officials were accused of misappropriation of funds leading to firings in 2018 and a State Law Enforcement Division investigation into the misconduct.

Following their removal, County Supervisor Johnny Cribb took office in 2019. Members of council were quick to praise him for the fiscal changes he instituted.

"In fiscal year 2018, we lost money. The prior administration … spent more money than we took in, millions of dollars," Councilman Josh Whitley said during the audit presentation on Tuesday. "This year, our expenditures were below our budget and we took in more revenues. We had almost an $8 million, $9 million swing, just because the people elected someone different and we had different leadership."

The county’s fund balance must have at least 17 percent of the upcoming fiscal year’s budgeted expenditures. While the fund balance for 2019 needed to be at least $15.5 million, the audit report shows the fund balance at $22.6 million.

Cribb said in a statement the positive balance came from several strategies including being more realistic with revenue projections, avoiding budget amendments throughout the year and monthly management of department budgets.

Additional money came from nearly $4 million from the Register of Deeds that had not been properly transferred since 2016. Additionally, the county saved money by not hiring for several vacant positions throughout the year.

Aiding in the positive revenue is explosive growth in Berkeley County. More than 6,000 people moved to the area in 2018, boosting the total population to more than 220,000, according to census figures.

"We are committed to being fiscally responsible, and this year’s audit reflects just that," Cribb said in a statement. "We will continue to strive to put the County in a financial position to provide high-level services while keeping your County taxes among the lowest in the state."