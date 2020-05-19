After downtown short-term rental shooting, Airbnb prohibits parties at Charleston listings

After a shooting at a short-term rental in downtown Charleston injured four people, Airbnb has prohibited parties at its Charleston listings.

The early Sunday shooting erupted after a disturbance broke out at a party at 23 Cannon St., Charleston police said.

The house was a short-term rental, but not an Airbnb. The party had been advertised on social media, according to police, and drew about 20 people.

Three people ages 18 to 20 were shot, along with a bystander walking her dog. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case.

The property's manager did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Airbnb said Tuesday that any type of party at a listing in Charleston will not be tolerated. Guests who try to throw unauthorized parties will be banned from using the service again, and Airbnb will cooperate with Charleston police in any investigations of incidents at company listings.

The company's policy during the coronavirus pandemic has not allowed hosts to authorize any events in regions where public health mandates prohibit such gatherings. Airbnb representatives said Mayor John Tecklenburg's mandates on social distancing fall under that policy.

Airbnb has temporarily disabled its "event-friendly" search filter, which guests can usually use to find venues for parties and gatherings.

"The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time," an Airbnb spokesman said.

Neighbors of the Cannon Street short-term rental where the shooting took place said that most residences on the street are Airbnbs or other rentals. Some residents said they were surprised that a party was happening during the pandemic.

City officials in 2018 adopted a short-term rental ordinance, setting strict guidelines, including the submission of site plans to identify where guests would stay and park their cars and a limit of four adults at a time in any property.

During the coronavirus pandemic, short-term rentals were still allowed to operate, although they had to follow all of Charleston’s social distancing rules.

The rentals were considered an essential business by the city because with so many hotels closed, officials worried that family members of hospital patients wouldn’t have anywhere to stay.

The city did conduct an assessment of whether short-term rentals should stay essential, spokesman Jack O’Toole said on Sunday, and the occupancy rate of such rentals during the pandemic has been “very low.”