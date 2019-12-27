A Charleston man is offering $10,000 for the safe return of his dog, who was stolen along with his truck three days before Christmas from a North Charleston Lowe's Home Improvement store.
Ben Brengle said he was at the hardware store, 7555 Northwoods Blvd., on Sunday purchasing lumber for his business and left his dog, Bella, inside his truck because it was cold and raining and she didn't want to come outside.
Brengle said he was inside the store for three minutes. When he came back out at 6:31 p.m., both his truck and Bella were gone.
"I was 2 feet from the exit," he said. "It's tough. She's such a cool dog. She does not leave my side."
Since Sunday, news of Bella's abduction has spread over social media. Brengle is offering $10,000 for her safe return, or tips that lead to her return as well as a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for taking her.
Bella is described as a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed, has a broken tail and a pink nose, according to a Facebook post by Brengle.
"When approaching her, she will either be extremely timid and run or she will bark aggressively and stand her ground, no in-between," he said in the post. "She will not bite however. She takes well to people crouched down to her level with the palm up, underhand approach. One way or another we need to find her. She’s a rescue dog and has come a long way in terms of trust."
The incident is also being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department, he said.
The truck, a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate number QJC686, has damage to the passenger side, police said.
Brengle said he and police believe Bella remains within a 5-mile radius of the Lowe's because the truck has not shown up on camera footage outside that area.
A promising lead has developed: Video footage at 7:31 p.m. on Monday of a possible suspect leaving the Red Roof Inn at 7480 Northwoods Blvd., he said.
"Bella is out there somewhere. Please help by spreading the word, actively looking online, and paying attention in your own neighborhoods," Brengle said. "There is no distance too far that we will be looking. It starts local, and will spread out over time."
Anyone with information on Bella's whereabouts is asked to call 1-833-MYBELLA, message the Facebook page Find Bella of Charleston SC, or contact police at 843-607-2076.