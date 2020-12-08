After devastating crash, Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo shares his road to recovery

Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo isn't done fighting.

Nearly six months after suffering serious injuries in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge, Costanzo has learned to walk again. He's working with physical therapists to regain his strength. The pain from his wounds hasn't gone away completely, but his mind is set on one goal — coming back to the job he loves.

A slim, soft-spoken man with close-cut brown hair and blue eyes, the deputy came back to Sheriff's Office headquarters on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston on Wednesday for the first time since a July 1 crash that left him hospitalized. He went to the office to accept a check from a nonprofit that helps fallen and injured law enforcement officers, and to share his story.

"I love being a cop," Costanzo, 50, told The Post and Courier. "The accident happened. There's nothing I can do to change it. Basically, I can control what's happening now and that's all. My goal is to get back to work full time. I want to continue to give back to the community."

It was on a shaky span of pavement, 115 feet above the Cooper River that the deputy's life changed.

Costanzo was driving in to Sheriff's Office headquarters to get his temperature checked before starting his shift, a routine precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. He'd been working as a school resource officer at Sullivan's Island Elementary but was reassigned to the Marine Patrol in the summer.

As he drove toward North Charleston, he spotted a tow truck driver trying to help a motorist whose car had broken down. He pulled over to help.

Then, a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer plowed into Costanzo's Dodge Charger, which, in turn, struck other vehicles. Costanzo and the tow truck driver, 45-year-old William Ellis, were both outside their vehicles.

The deputy was taken to Medical University Hospital for treatment. Ellis, though, couldn't be found. He'd gone over the span and into the Cooper River. His body was recovered a day after the crash in the water near Daniel Island.

"I've not spent one second of my life feeling sorry for myself," Costanzo said. "Who I do feel sorry for is Mr. Ellis and his family. I'm still here. I'm alive. Mr. Ellis and his family, they spent their last Halloween together. They spent their last Thanksgiving together, their last Christmas, their last New Year's, their birthdays, everything."

Though he hasn't had a chance to speak with the Ellis family, the deputy said he thinks of them often and the impact the crash has had on their lives.

As he's worked to regain his strength, Costanzo said he's reflected on the simple blessings of life, of being able to be with his family and for the team of physical therapists helping him in his recovery.

The moments surrounding the crash are lost. Costanzo said he remembers nothing about the month of July.

"They say you can get knocked into next week," he said. "I literally got knocked into next month."

In addition to head trauma, the crash left Costanzo with broken vertebrae and a broken ankle, pelvis, femur and shoulder, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a sheriff's spokesman.

His first memory was of a male voice saying an ambulance was almost there and that there was going to be media outside. Costanzo knew the man wasn't talking to him and assumed he was speaking with other medical personnel.

He was amused at the thought of media being there. Later on, he realized they were there because of what happened to him.

Costanzo's memory of the first parts of his recovery are hazy. He couldn't recall exactly when, but he woke up to a bunch of medical personnel surrounding him.

They told him he wasn't in Charleston anymore. He wasn't even in South Carolina. He'd been sent to Atlanta to the Shepard Center, which treats people with brain and spinal cord injuries.

His older brother, Chris, was there, telling him he'd been hit by a truck.

At first, Costanzo didn't believe it. There was no way he'd been in a crash and didn't remember.

Eventually, the deputy said reality sank in.

Several weeks passed and Costanzo was ready to learn how to walk again. At first, he'd have to be lifted with a specialized sling into his wheelchair.

Eventually, he took his first steps on his own.

Costanzo remembers feeling happiness wash over him with each step.

"My daughter (age 22) was up there visiting me at the time, and I wanted to show off," he said with a laugh.

Costanzo spent his 50th birthday at the Atlanta rehabilitation center on Aug. 12.

Doctors and nurses got him two balloons that he tied to his wheelchair. His daughter had a surprise in store.

A student from Sullivan’s Island Elementary was at the center for treatment, and the boy's mother had reached out. They set up a meeting in a garden area at the facility.

"(My daughter) kept on telling me, ‘We have to go outside. We have to go outside,’ and then I saw him there. Him and his mom," the deputy said. "It’s perking me up right now just thinking about it."

On Wednesday, the deputy stood in a conference room with Sheriff Al Cannon as David Laird, director of operations at Serve and Connect, presented him with a check for $40,000.

The Columbia-based nonprofit collected donations from nearly 600 people in 27 states, Laird said. One donor was based in London.

Serve and Connect started working immediately after news of the crash on July 1, he said. While the nonprofit's mission includes promoting community policing efforts, its core operations lie in supporting officers who are critically injured in the line of duty, or families of officers who are killed.

"I appreciate you doing this for me and for my family," Costanzo said. "With all that said, I'd rather not have the check and just be normal, but it happened and I want to thank everybody that donated. It will help."

Cannon spoke about the crash that left the deputy injured, recalling the scene and the mangled wreckage of Costanzo's patrol car.

"His comeback to reach the point he's at today has required ... incredible courage, perseverance and dedication," Cannon said. "He has been through a very challenging rehabilitation, and he was away from home for some months. We're just grateful to have him back and to see him as recovered as he is at this point."

In a statement to The Post and Courier, Sheriff-elect Kristin Graziano said she wasn't surprised at the amount of progress Costanzo has made in his recovery.

"He is the type of person that, if you ask him how he’s doing, he’ll deflect and ask you how you’re doing," Graziano said. "Mike’s just so humble. Despite his setbacks and challenges, he is determined to be back in his community, doing what he loves, without any complaints. I am so proud of him, and I will be with him every step of the way during the rest of his recovery."

Although he still has not yet fully healed, Costanzo said he's thankful to have come as far as he has and has felt the outpouring of support from Charleston-area communities.

"It's meant so much to me," he said. "It's my motivation. I believe in the power of prayer and people telling me that they're praying, to me, you're taking time out of your day, out of your life to pray for me, I find very motivational."

Today, he's continuing physical therapy at a Medical University of South Carolina facility in Mount Pleasant. They're working with him to gain mobility in his right shoulder.

Costanzo said he tries to find hope and humor in small moments like when one of his physical therapists bought him an Iron Man shirt.

"I've got a lot of metal in me now," Costanzo said, alluding to the plates and screws holding his bones together. "I don't mind joking about it."

Costanzo said the pain from his injuries is still there, hour after hour, every day. It's evident in his limp and in the way his body tenses when he sits down or gets up from a chair.

But each day brings new hope — one step at a time.