After decades of delays, Hanahan's Railroad Ave. project almost ready to start

HANAHAN — A road project two decades in the making is one step closer to finally breaking ground.

Construction to extend Railroad Avenue about a mile from Mabeline Road to Eagle Landing Boulevard is expected to begin in March after the S.C. Department of Transportation awarded the contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South earlier this month.

The $15.6 million project will be funded with a $1.3 million federal earmark and $13.3 million from the Berkeley County one-cent sales tax program.

The project is expected to take about 18 months and is scheduled to be completed by November 2022. Also included are improvements at the Railroad Avenue and Mabeline Road intersection, and a pedestrian walkway.

For residents who live in the Eagle Landing and Otranto areas, the news of the 1-mile extension couldn’t be better received. Drivers in the two subdivisions are routinely trapped between the Goose Creek Reservoir and the CSX railroad tracks with no exits out of the neighborhoods when trains stop along the route that runs parallel to Rivers Avenue

There are just two exits out of Eagle Landing and Otranto — one on Eagle Landing Boulevard and the other on Otranto Boulevard.

The 1-mile extension of Railroad Avenue would connect Eagle Landing and Otranto residents with the rest of Hanahan without forcing them to travel on the heavily congested Rivers Avenue.

Teresa Rausch, who has lived in Eagle Landing for more than a decade, said getting her two children to class at Hanahan Elementary School, or getting stuck on the other side of the tracks, is a daily battle.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see one of those trains come to a complete stop and know it might be half an hour before you get going again,” Rausch said. “This is a road project that I know a lot of my neighbors have been keeping up with because it will definitely be a huge benefit for us.”

The project was the brainchild of former U.S. Rep. Henry Brown, a Republican who represented the 1st District from 2001-11. Brown said the idea to extend Railroad Avenue came in the mid-1990s when he was serving in the S.C. Statehouse.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Brown said. “That’s one of those road projects that the community has needed for a long, long time, but something always seemed to come up to slow things down.”

When Brown was elected to Congress in 2001, he was able to secure some federal funding for the improvement.

“I think back then we estimated that the project was going to cost around $7 million,” Brown said. “It’s frustrating to think about how much taxpayer money has been wasted since then trying to get this project off the ground.”

Mayor Christie Rainwater has been following the evolution of the effort closely. She said conflicts with CSX railroad and residents along the route have contributed to the delay.

“It just seemed like every time we would get close to getting this thing to the finish line another roadblock would come up,” said Rainwater, the town’s mayor since 2018.

“This isn’t just a project that will help traffic flow, it’ll help with safety issues," she added. "There were some real concerns about a fire or a medical emergency occurring in Eagle Landing or Otranto, and had a train been stopped on the tracks, how would our first responders been able to do to help.”

The Railroad Avenue plan is the latest in Berkeley County’s efforts to keep up with their exploding population and traffic issues. Construction is already underway to widen Clements Ferry Road from two to four lanes, and Phase 1 to widen U.S. Highway 176 from U.S. Highway 17A to Nexton Parkway is set to start this summer.

“Railroad Avenue is a long overdue project that is finally moving forward,” said County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “It will serve as a valuable project for overall traffic flow in the region.”