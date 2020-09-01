After COVID-19 shutdown, SC nursing home visits can soon resume under new rules

COLUMBIA — South Carolina nursing homes can soon reopen for limited family visits under strict rules released by state health officials Tuesday that may not totally satisfy advocates who have pushed for in-person visitation for months.

For one, there's no requirement that every nursing home allow the visits — it's up to the individual homes to decide for themselves. Among the state's roughly 190 nursing homes, it's too early to say how many will be willing to open their doors, or able to comply with new visitation guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The visits will also be highly limited. They must take place outdoors, no exceptions. And unless visitors produce a recent negative COVID-19 test result, visitors may only be with their loved ones for 15 minutes under supervision from staff.

Because nursing homes must clear testing mandates and submit their plans to the state before reopening, it's still too early to say when the visits could begin. A DHEC official said Tuesday that the agency didn't have a clear timetable.

Visitors will be screened, and anyone showing common COVID-19 symptoms will be turned away. Those who had tested negative within five days may visit, at a maximum, of one hour.

Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials at a news conference Tuesday said the rules are solely aimed at keeping residents safe. And no one disputed the importance of allowing families the chance to again see their loved ones in person after McMaster ordered a visitation ban in March.

"It's been a tremendous burden on people," McMaster told reporters at the Statehouse.

The limited visits don't totally relieve that burden, said Matt Christian, a Greenville attorney who litigates nursing home issues.

Advocates have been calling all summer for McMaster to lift the ban on in-person visits. They contend families must be allowed to observe their loved ones’ care in person, to keep an eye out for abuse or neglect.

McMaster, who once ran a state agency on aging, had asked DHEC to begin developing plans for allowing visits more than two months ago. He seemed poised to ask for the release of the guidelines in early July, before delaying his decision as the state’s rate of COVID-19 infections was mounting.

Limited outdoor visits are better than nothing, Christian said. Still, he called on state health officials to require that all nursing homes allow the visits, and not leave it up to the discretion of individual facilities.

He also declared that limiting extended visits to family members who were recently tested is too harsh a restriction. He stressed that long visits inside the facilities can be done safely with other precautions, like protective gear.

Nursing home residents are already at risk from staff members, who are free to come and go from the facilities as they please, Christian said.

"To contend that a designated family member who’s following all the protocol to come see their loved one at a very restricted time and place would place other residents at greater risk, I just don’t believe that’s a reasonable position," Christian said.

Asked about that concern Tuesday, DHEC Director of Public Health Joan Duwve stressed that outdoor visits would better stave off the risks of transmission from a virus known to float in air particles indoors.

DHEC expects next month to release additional guidelines for indoor visitation that would only be implemented when the weather turns cold, Duwve said.

For those nursing homes that wish to allow visits in the meantime, health officials said they will strictly monitor those facilities for compliance with DHEC's guidelines.

Among the requirements: Any facility allowing visitors must be cleared of new infections among staff and residents for a period of 14 days. Some 90 nursing homes now meet that criteria, Duwve said, but still must submit reopening plans to DHEC before visits may begin.

To allow visits, nursing homes must also maintain adequate supplies of protective gear and submit daily reports of their stockpiles to DHEC.

The state's 395 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have had nearly 7,400 resident and staff cases, and more than 1,000 deaths, according to DHEC data. They account for 40 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the state since March.