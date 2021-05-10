After corruption conviction, ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood requests new trial

Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood wants a new trial after a jury convicted him of public corruption and abuse of power charges last month.

In court documents filed May 7, Underwood's attorneys argued federal prosecutors did not produce sufficient evidence of the ex-sheriff's guilt during their nine-day trial. They asked a judge to acquit Underwood, 57, or give him a new trial.

Underwood and two of his former top deputies, Johnny Neal and Robert Sprouse, were convicted April 23 of a total of 23 federal charges that carry up to 20 years in prison for each man.

During the trial, prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice made the case that Underwood, who became Chester County's first Black sheriff after his 2012 election, had used his powerful position to serve himself.

They presented the jury evidence Underwood had ordered deputies to build him a "party barn" during work hours and spy on political opponents, skimmed money his deputies had earned working DUI checkpoints, and illegally arrested a Chester County man who had taunted him from his porch.

Prosecutors also entered into evidence a Post and Courier investigation that found Underwood and Sprouse had improperly booked first-class plane tickets for themselves and their wives to Nevada for a sheriff's conference.

Further, they argued, Underwood and his cronies lied and falsified documents to cover up their misdeeds.

Underwood's attorneys, Stanley Myers and Jake Moore, painted Underwood as a public servant who was being unfairly targeted by the federal government. Underwood's worst offenses were mere policy infractions — and prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the sheriff's actions constituted federal crimes, they argued.

After the guilty verdicts were read, Underwood's attorneys had hinted at a possible appeal. Moore said he was baffled by the jury's decision and saw plenty of room to challenge juror's findings.

Efforts to reach Underwood's attorneys for comment May 10 were unsuccessful.

The news about plans to seek a new trial was first reported by The State newspaper.