In the wake of hate-motivated shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last week, Charleston's religious and community leaders have a message: Embrace your humanity.
On Thursday night, city officials and residents joined with leaders of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities at the Islamic Council of Charleston, 1117 King St., for a vigil in support of the victims and families impacted by the Christchurch shootings. The interfaith service featured stirring messages of hope and calls to fight hate. Although the tragic deaths occurred across the globe, people around the world need to be concerned by such acts of hate and strive to build a better world by embracing their fellow man, they said.
Herbert Fraser Abdul Rahim, imam of the Al-Jamir Ar-Rasheed mosque of North Charleston, spoke to a crowd of at least 50 people about tragedies in recent years that have impacted the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith communities around the U.S. and the world.
"Emanuel (AME) Church, nine killed," the imam said. "Tree of Life Synagogue, 11 killed. New Zealand, 50 killed. That's 70 human beings taken from this Earth."
And he referenced a passage from Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from a Birmingham Jail.
"I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
"We cannot sit idly here in Charleston and not be concerned with what happens in New Zealand," the imam said. "So the question is what do we do? ... We need to educate. We have to engage with one another, not just talk about the issue, and then we have to empower one another."
After Charleston's experience with the tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, the Holy City's leaders have wrestled with how to bring a diverse community closer together.
During Wednesday night's service, Mayor John Tecklenburg responded to a challenge issued to him by Sheikh Shamudeen of the Central Mosque of Charleston: Why does the faith community only come together in the wake of death and tragedy?
Tecklenburg pledged to bring the faith community together regularly and to mark positive occasions, not only solidarity after tragedies.
"It's when we begin to join good intentions with good deeds that real and lasting change becomes possible and we beat back that hate and that evil," the mayor said.
And for Shamudeen, the most valuable lesson is that humanity binds all people together, regardless of background.
The problem, he said, is leaders teaching their followers to hate.
"All of us share that common humanity as long as we stick together," Shamudeen said. "As long as we come together and support each other, there will continue to be hope."