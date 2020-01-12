In early August, Kalev Kruuk spoke to his neighbor Tim Haman, asking if he needed help unpacking the U-Haul truck parked in front of his Hanover Street home. Moments later, Haman, sous chef at The Darling Oyster Bar, was shot dead during an argument with a man on a bicycle.

The shooting was picked up by a homeowner's street-facing camera. Police, aided by the footage, arrested a suspect six days later.

The shooting shook up Kruuk so much that when he found out cameras had been donated to neighborhood homeowners to help stem crime on the East Side, he asked for one.

In the months after the shooting, about 150 new cameras are being installed by Premiere Technology Solutions around the East Side. Those who raised and donated money so homeowners can have their own cameras, as well as the recipients, hope it will address the pervasive "no snitch" policy on the East Side.

Data from the Charleston Police Department shows that 2019 was the second deadliest of the last 10 years. A sharp increase in deaths — four shooting deaths between mid-June and late September — has created an uneasy feeling among East Side residents.

A Post and Courier analysis of homicides and aggravated assaults involving a firearm showed that nearly half of those cases are unsolved. Of the solved homicide cases, the suspects' addresses didn't show an East Side connection.

Much of the other forms of violence is similarly connected to people coming in from other neighborhoods.

Of the 33 aggravated assault cases involving a firearm that identified suspects, 18 people had East Side addresses, 15 were from North Charleston and 11 were from other parts of Charleston.

The genesis for cameras

Looking to stem the violence on the East Side, the Rev. Matthew Rivers of Hanover Street's St. Johns Chapel, began soliciting donations to purchase cameras for homeowners.

After a neighborhood gathering in November, Rivers asked members of his congregation if they would get behind an initiative to buy 25 cameras.

"This is really a cause to get to know your neighbor," Rivers said. "It's to get back into that spirit where everyone had an interest in their neighbor."

Robert Doran, founder and CEO of the Mount Pleasant-based James Doran Co., donated $20,000 to purchase an additional 100 cameras.

Doran said the video of the Haman shooting shook him.

The recording shows a man and woman confronting men on bicycles in the middle of Hanover Street. One man riding a bicycle pulled a gun from his waistband and aimed it at the two. The recording captured the muzzle flash and audio picks up five shots; the video does not show the victim being shot as it happened behind the parked U-Haul. The suspect then gets back on his bicycle and rides down Hanover Street.

"It was unbelievable to see him ride down on a bike kind of casually, he went down there and — just like a pleasant ride down the street — shot the guy five times and casually got back on his bike," Doran said. "It wasn't a big deal to him, taking another person's life."

Twenty cameras have been installed since late December, and another 25 are expected to be put up by then end of January. Rivers expects camera installations to take place over the next three months.

Kruuk moved to the East Side in 2003, first living on America Street. He moved to Mount Pleasant briefly, but about eight years ago moved back to the East Side, this time living on Hanover Street. Kruuk met Haman when his dog Moopsi pulled on his leash to say hello to Haman's dog Charles.

When he heard of the camera distribution taking place, Kruuk signed up to receive one. He's since made upgrades to the battery operated camera to hard-wire it to avoid charging it every week. He's seen people walk by and point at the camera, others pulling hoods to cover their faces when they walk by, hiding their identity, Kruuk assumes, because they are up to no good.

"What happens on the street stays on the street," Kruuk said. "The no-snitch mentality rules here. Cameras are changing the psychology behind the no-snitch mentality."

Look for outsiders

Kruuk said the nuisance on the East Side isn't from the neighborhood but people coming from elsewhere to sling drugs. He thinks cameras will embolden residents and help with crime prevention. He's relieved strangers and the private sector are stepping in to help.

"The church on Hanover Street — they're trying to make that neighborhood change," Kruuk said. "Pastor Rivers isn't fighting the bad stuff, he's helping the good stuff."

Kruuk said he's lived in eight different countries, including ones with laxer drug laws and hasn't seen violence stem from marijuana sales. To see that in the United States baffles him.

"It doesn't bother me, the drugs," Kruuk said. "It's the violence."

Edward Washington lives around the corner from the church. He grew up on Amherst Street in the 1970s, when the East Side was a predominantly black neighborhood. He left in 1997 and came back in 2007.

After 30 years, the neighborhood changed and became more diverse. Washington moved back to the Amherst Street home to take care of his mother.

"There's been a few incidents in front of my door," Washington said. "A couple shoot-outs, drunk driving through the neighborhood."

The new camera outside his home provides a sense of security that he hopes will "stem the criminal element in the community."

For Charleston Police Lt. Andre Jenkins, who leads the police department's efforts on the East Side, a camera distribution like this has "the possibility for this to be really huge" for the department.

All the new cameras installed on the East Side will be registered with the Police Department, spokesman Charles Francis said.

"Folks who are committing crimes, knowing these cameras are out and about and they'll be caught on camera, we're hoping this will reduce violent crime on the East Side," Jenkins said.