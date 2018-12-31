In the latest denouncement of the Charleston Rifle Club refusing to admit its first black candidate, community leaders called on the all-white organization to end its "racist membership policy" and said more local officials should publicly condemn the private club.
Several organizations and Rifle Club members have either publicly denounced or severed ties with the group since learning that the club, which boasts more than 800 white members, refused to grant membership to a black candidate in October.
On Monday — standing outside the Rifle Club's 2221 Heriot St. property — National Action Network leaders said more should be done and the club should "immediately end its racist membership policy of excluding African-Americans from membership" after it successfully blackballed the black applicant.
"We call on (the Charleston Rifle Club) to stop the practice of private discrimination in a very public way," said the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, who serves as the vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the network.
"It is outrageous in 2018 that we still have discrimination and racism hiding under the guise of private club business. We ask that this end and end now," he said. "We have not heard enough from public officials, businesses leaders and even faith leaders."
Rivers said the network reached out to the Rifle Club to have a meeting, but the club never responded. The club also did not respond to The Post and Courier's request for comment Monday.
It is not illegal for the club to refuse membership to black members. South Carolina's public accommodations law, in addition to the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, says facilities open to the general public cannot discriminate on the basis of race. It makes an exception for private clubs.
In addition to calling on the club to change its policy to include black members, NAN said the local law should be amended so that private groups who utilize publicly funded utilities, such as water and sewer, may not discriminate on the basis of race.
“SCE&G, Charleston Water System and even the sewer system should not be compelled to provide services that are subsidized by taxpayers, to a racist organization," Rivers said.
Jerod Frazier, a local attorney and NAN member, agreed that the law should be changed.
"We believe this is outdated and antiquated," Frazier said. "If we amend this law and take out that caveat for the private membership, we can eliminate things like this and get Charleston to the place it should be."
In October, some members of the Rifle Club voted to refuse admittance of Melvin Brown, who was the only one of 14 applicants denied membership at a club meeting. The other 13 candidates were white. The club itself boasts more than 800 members and grants membership to U.S. male citizens at least 21 years old who are of "good and moral character."
Brown is a Navy veteran and doctor who currently serves on the board of trustees at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The blackballing sparked a backlash as several members from the club denounced decision. An online petition for members who “condemn the rejection of an African-American for membership” has more than 100 signatures.
Several organizations, including the March of Dimes, which has held an annual bowling tournament in February at the private Rifle Club for years, and the Kiwanis Club of Charleston, have severed ties with the private club.
The College of Charleston and Porter-Gaud bowling groups also have said they will no longer use the club's facility, including its bowling alley.