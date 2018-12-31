Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III and attorney Jerod Frazier, both with the National Action Network, are challenging the Charleston Rifle Club in its exclusion of black individuals from membership. Rivers said the network reached out to the Rifle Club to have a meeting but the club never responded. “Before I talk about you, I try to talk to you. If I can’t talk to you, I will talk about you,” Rivers said on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff