'After Action Report' on May 30 riot in Charleston to be released Thursday

Charleston City Council leaders will receive a much-anticipated report on the May 30 riot and the civil unrest that followed at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

City Council's Public Safety Committee will have a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on the City's YouTube channel.

People can also call into the meeting to listen. That number is 1-929-205-6099, and access code is 92103951294.

The Public Safety Committee did not allot time for public comment. A portion of the meeting may be closed out from the public for an executive session discussion, according to the agenda, claiming discussion of contractual arrangements or to receive legal advice.

The Public Safety Committee agenda does say that another meeting will be held "within" the next two weeks for public comment.

Following the May death of Minnesota man George Floyd after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes, protesting and civil unrest swept across the country.

Demonstrations have continued as more Black men and women have died or been seriously injured at the hands of law enforcement, including Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Most recently — on Sept. 23 — a grand jury indicted one Louisville police officer for shots he fired into a neighboring unit, but not for what happened in Taylor's home. No officers were charged in her death.

On May 30, peaceful protests started in the early afternoon on the Charleston peninsula and even on portions of Interstate 26. An afternoon rain dispersed many, but protests Saturday night turned into a riot that lasted into the early morning hours the following day.

A number of businesses in tourist-centric King Street and the Market were damaged and several people were arrested.

On Thursday night, the city's Police Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting as well, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To listen in to that meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 86846040717.

That meeting will include a public comment period. Requests to speak must be made before noon on Thursday.

Requests to comment can be made by leaving a voicemail at 843-579-6313 and providing a name and phone number; signing up to speak through the online portal form; or mailing comments to the clerk of council at 80 Broad St.