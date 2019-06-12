MOUNT PLEASANT — A plan to determine who will attend Wando High School — and who will attend the town's brand new high school — has finalized after almost a year of contentious debate.
The District 2 Constituent School Board passed a motion Wednesday night to finalize a new attendance map that determines which students will attend the newly constructed Lucy Beckham High School when it opens in the fall of 2020.
The finalized Beckham attendance map includes all neighborhoods zoned for Belle Hall Elementary School, James B. Edwards Elementary School and Mount Pleasant Academy. It also includes neighborhoods zoned to attend Whitesides Elementary School that also are south of the Isle of Palms Connector.
Students zoned for Whitesides who live north of the connector, along with those zoned for Sullivan's Island and Jennie Moore Elementary, will attend Wando.
Board members passed the map after listening to around 30 minutes of public comments from parents and community members at the Laing Middle School cafeteria.
Some parents were upset that the new zoning map would separate their children from their elementary and middle school friends. Others raised questions about traffic and safety issues. But many parents simply asked that their children be allowed to attend the high school closest to their home.
"You should not exclude any of those children who have easy access to walk or bike to school. Hands down," said Elizabeth Gordon, a parent of a rising eighth-grader at the Charleston County School of the Arts magnet school.
Another major concern expressed was over the Whitesides split.
"If one community has to be split on this, please do it with traffic management in mind, neighborhoods in mind and the spirit of our community in mind," said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.
Concerns like these created some logistical problems for the school board, even after a year of grappling with many possible maps.
The entire area in question was originally zoned for Wando High School, currently the largest high school in the state. Originally built for 3,445 students, its current enrollment is almost 4,000, forcing the school to add trailer classrooms to the north Mount Pleasant campus.
Lucy Beckham High School is currently under construction on Mathis Ferry Road in southern Mount Pleasant. While it’s closer to more densely populated residential areas, the three-story, $103.7 million building can accommodate less than half of Wando’s capacity.
"We have all poured over every single fact. Every email makes you second guess and go, 'Wait a second, did I not think about this?'" said Constituent board member Pamela Jouan-Goldman, who represents the Mount Pleasant area.
"Would I love everyone to go to Beckham? Absolutely. It would make all of our lives very easy and it would make everyone happy. But it can't happen," she said.
Jouan-Goldman introduced the motion to approve map B-1, which passed 3-2.
Beckham was initially projected to hold 1,200 students, but in August 2016, school board members approved a $6.4 million expansion to increase its capacity to 1,500.
Twelve possible attendance maps were originally up for consideration, but only three were discussed at Wednesday's meeting. All three involved splitting up the Whitesides zone.
Beckham will open with ninth and 10th grade, and 11th and 12th grades will be added as students move up, with full enrollment in 2022. No student transfer requests into Beckham will be considered the first year the school opens, according to a FAQ page on the school board's website.