The effort to restore the heavily eroded Crab Bank, once home to a major shorebird rookery in Charleston Harbor, has received a $25,000 donation from the S.C. Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.
The gift puts the total needed for the local match for the restoration project at less than $150,000 out of the estimated $1.4 million target.
"Being as close as we are, we're definitely optimistic," said David Lucas, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The timetable of going forward depends on when Army Corps of Engineer contracts to do the work can be let out, Lucas said, which gives the fund-raising continued time.
Crab Bank was a vital seabird and shorebird rookery until last summer. At its peak, the island covered more than 18 acres and nested nearly 4,000 birds. By last summer, erosion had cut the high ground to about an acre and no birds nested.
The bank was one of five protected rookeries that helped make for the eye-catching flocks of seabirds and shorebirds that are a wonder of the Southeast coast — from pelicans flying in formation by the dozens to black skimmers and oyster catchers hunting inches above the water.
The five rookeries are tiny, uninhabited swaths of sand and reeds where the birds tend nests in huge flocks. They also are vital habitat for troubled and threatened species. Each one is critical because individual islands tend to wash out, and because a tropical storm or hurricane can wreak havoc along any one of them.
Crab Bank is the only one located in the relative safety of a harbor.
In a statement, Ducks Unlimited said its donation is a recognition of the conservation programs it supports.
“Ducks Unlimited is a long-standing partner with SCDNR and other members of the S.C. Coastal Bird Program,” said DU Director of Conservation Programs James Rader.
“We make this donation in support of our continual efforts in South Carolina to enhance habitats for waterfowl, other wetland dependent species and people,” he said. The money came from DU's tagging fund.
The Ducks Unlimited Tag Fund traditionally supports SCDNR’s Wood Duck Box Program, which provides 1,200 wooden boxes per year for breeding wood ducks to nest in and raise their young.
Other groups are raising money to save and restore Crab Bank. More than 425 entities have contributed.