After 9-month wait, Bishop Gadsden community in Charleston celebrates vaccine's arrival

Across South Carolina, the residents and staffs of nursing homes are welcoming the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine this week just before ringing in the end of a year marred by outbreaks inside the facilities.

Staff at the Bishop Gadsden retirement community on James Island applauded and whooped Tuesday as they watched the first shot administered there, given to Amy Maclaren, a registered nurse who had been named the nursing home's employee of the year earlier this month.

"I didn't even think about it until I got to work today," Maclaren said. She was excited and said her family will be "thrilled."

This week, 84,500 doses of the Moderna-produced vaccine are headed to the state's long-term care facilities, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. On Monday, a 71-year-old resident at the Patewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in east Greenville was the first to receive the vaccine at a long-term care facility in the state.

Pharmacy companies CVS and Walgreens are taking an outsize role in vaccinating at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, as they will when it comes time to distribute vaccines to the broader population. At Bishop Gadsden on Tuesday, CVS Health employees ran a clinic to inoculate staff and residents with 190 doses that arrived that morning.

By the end of the day, all of the doses had been given. Bishop Gadsden is home to about 500 residents; it employs about 425 people. A spokeswoman said the home expects to be able to vaccinate all of its staff during a second event on Jan. 5.

The vaccine couldn't have arrived at a more dire time in South Carolina, where Christmas Day broke the state's record number of cases in a single day. Outbreaks inside nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are responsible for one-third of all confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in South Carolina this year, according to DHEC.

Bishop Gadsden has seen 14 cases among its residents, and three people have died of the disease — a minimal amount compared with some outbreaks in similar settings.

Sarah Tipton, CEO of Bishop Gadsden, said the community has had to adapt to changing recommendations over the past nine months.

"As the science has evolved, we've evolved," Tipton said. "It's taken everyone's unique gifts to adapt and get through this."

Bishop Gadsden has also taken on an aggressive testing policy, checking for the virus even more often than recommendations suggest using a rapid antigen test. Visitation guidelines have changed depending on whether there are active cases in the community.

Aaron Roop, vice president of operations at the nursing home, said Tuesday marked just the first step in heading back toward normalcy. Health authorities have said that because the vaccines are not 100 percent effective, it is still necessary to socially distance and wear a mask.

Nicole Merritt, who has been a nurse at Bishop Gadsden for 16 years, said she had mixed emotions about receiving the vaccine at first.

The first coronavirus vaccines' authorization happened quickly, compared with others. Full approval for the Ebola vaccine only came in the United States last year, for instance, even though the outbreak in West Africa began in 2014.

The process of vaccine development has been slower in the past due to lack of funding and limited participation in trials. Manufacturers working on COVID-19 inoculations have pledged not to rush the scientific process in the face of intense political pressure.

Both authorized vaccines are about 95 percent effective.

Merritt said a physician answered her lingering questions and quelled her concerns.

"If there's a chance it can help, for myself and for patients and my family, it's the right thing to do," she said.

Nursing homes in South Carolina are receiving the Moderna vaccine, while many hospitals are managing the one manufactured by Pfizer, which must be stored at extremely low temperatures. Both have received special emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The very first doses of the vaccine were administered in South Carolina on Dec. 14. In the first two weeks, the state received about 73,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A spokeswoman for DHEC said about half of those doses were administered.

Joan Ladd, a 94-year-old retired nurse who lives in Bishop Gadsden's skilled nursing unit, was the first resident to receive the vaccine. Ladd said she didn't hesitate for a moment.

"I just hope enough people sign up for it," she said.