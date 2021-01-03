After 32 years in office, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon leaves legacy of ups, downs

A hush fell over the cavernous room as Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon strode up to the podium.

For more than three decades, he'd shaped law enforcement in South Carolina's Lowcountry, dragging it into the 21st century. He'd shepherded his deputies through the horrors of Hurricane Hugo and their tumultuous merger with the Charleston County Police Department. He'd brought in advanced training, cutting-edge equipment and technology.

But on that morning in early November, the end had come.

Cannon was there to concede his latest bid for sheriff to Kristin Graziano — a deputy he sidelined from the agency after learning of her intention to run for his seat earlier in the year.

The race now over, he reflected on his robust law enforcement career.

"I have marveled ... at the journey and the adventure this has been for me," Cannon said, taking off a cloth face mask emblazoned with the American flag.

Perhaps more than any other figure, the sheriff is responsible for modernizing law enforcement in Charleston County.

His colleagues and supporters said his leadership led to a safer community and his influence extends far beyond his agency. They point to his accomplishments, such as securing funding for a $100 million jail expansion, pushing for the development of the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center and fostering an environment where agencies work together instead of quarreling over jurisdictional boundaries, to name a few.

His latest work, on the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, had led to significant drops in the jail's inmate population and set the stage for fairer policing practices within his agency and others in the county, they said.

Critics, meanwhile, said Cannon was either unwilling or too slow to respond to civil rights concerns, increase diversity among deputies and build strong bridges with Black residents and other minority communities. Over the years, the sheriff butted heads with activists and in the last year faced mounting pressure in the wake of deputies' actions during civil unrest that swept the Charleston area following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

With Graziano set to be sworn in on Monday, Cannon, 74, is unsure of his plans after he officially steps down, he told The Post and Courier in a recent, wide-ranging interview. He chairs the Public Safety Coordinating Council in Columbia, a seat he has through gubernatorial appointment.

"The governor wants me to continue in that, so that's one thing that will keep my fingers in it a little bit," he said. "We'll see. I'm not in any particular hurry. I've had calls from folks around the country."

Beginnings

Raised in what is now North Charleston, Cannon had an early introduction to law enforcement.

His father, a World War II veteran, worked in the now-defunct Charleston Navy Yard and his mother was a clerk for a county magistrate before going on to serve for 25 years in the magistrate's position when he retired. She was the first woman to serve in Charleston County's judicial system.

As a teenager, his mother would sometimes take him to crime scenes.

"I grew up around police officers," Cannon said." I came home from college and I'd have a county policeman pick me up and I'd ride along with him at nighttime. That was before there were any official ride-along programs."

He attended the University of South Carolina as a prelaw student, but "played around too much" and left, the sheriff said. From there, he enlisted in the Air Force and was sent to Syracuse University to study Russian.

Cannon was stationed in Berlin for 2½ years at the height of the Cold War, working as a Russian translator for the Air Force. The experience left him with a new sense of confidence. After serving his tour, he received an application packet from the National Security Agency. "I've often wondered what that might have ended up with," he said.

But he decided to return home. Cannon became a Charleston County policeman, resigned after six months and completed his undergraduate studies at the College of Charleston. He took a medical college entrance exam but ultimately decided to apply for the newly formed North Charleston Police Department in August 1973.

From there, Cannon swiftly rose through the ranks to lieutenant before he left in 1979 to pursue his law degree from USC. He practiced law briefly before being appointed North Charleston police chief in 1984. He served in that role until August 1987 when then-Mayor John Bourne Jr. fired him after a dispute over a rule that required all municipal employees to live in the city.

Less than a year later, he won a special election to become Charleston County sheriff.

A force for change

From the beginning, Cannon showed an aptitude to confront issues head-on and push the envelope on solutions.

And there was no shortage of challenges.

A year after becoming sheriff, Hurricane Hugo tore through Charleston County, flinging public safety operations into high gear. Two days after the storm, Cannon took to the radio, issuing an appeal to ham radio operators on behalf of the Red Cross.

Two years later, the sheriff oversaw his agency's 1991 merger with the county police department, an organization marred by politics and corruption.

In that same period, Cannon grappled with a multitude of day-to-day issues. Law enforcement communications systems, record keeping and other procedures were hampered by antiquated equipment and territorial attitudes that sometimes saw agencies at odds with one another over jurisdictional boundaries.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess remembers those days well, when as a rookie patrol officer in 1989 he first met the sheriff at an old booking trailer, a lightly modified mobile home that housed jail intake staff and had a fingerprinting station.

"It was unsafe, looking back," the chief said. "He cleaned up a lot of stuff that was unsafe both for law enforcement and the community."

On that particular day, Burgess was at the trailer bringing in a domestic violence suspect when Cannon came by for a periodic visit to check on operations.

The two connected when the sheriff saw the young officer's name tag. Their mothers knew one another.

The lawmen chatted and Burgess told the sheriff he was saddened because he had gone to school with both the suspect and the victim. The young, Black officer wished the situation didn't have to end with an arrest.

The sheriff's reply stuck with him. "He said, 'One thing you will learn in this profession that will take you far and keep you out of trouble — you have to separate business from personal,'" Burgess said.

It was that kind of relationship building and mentoring that his colleagues say is perhaps the sheriff's greatest legacy.

Eric Watson, the county's deputy administrator of public safety, served under Cannon for 27 years, rising from detention deputy to chief deputy.

"He was the first person that gave me a shot in law enforcement, an opportunity to be part of a system I grew up not trusting or believing in," said Watson, who is Black. "He believes in nurturing his young leaders. He opened doors that probably wouldn't have been opened to me at any other organization."

Over the years, Cannon encouraged him to take on new challenges, everything from attending the FBI National Academy to working as a public information officer, he said.

Innovator

Burgess likes to compare Cannon to Tom Landry, the iconic Dallas Cowboys head coach from the 1960s through the '80s.

"Sheriff Cannon, his ideals, his innovative ways, his ability to reach out and try different things helped to improve law enforcement in the tri-county area," Burgess said.

Among those early challenges was figuring out how to get area police departments to share data, a task Cannon worked behind the scenes to accomplish.

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, authorities realized there was a need to beef up security at the port. What emerged was known as Project SeaHawk, a port security and anti-terrorism program that secured $30 million in funding.

"Amazingly, up until that point we had very little law enforcement on the water," Cannon said.

SeaHawk was the nation’s first collaborative counterterrorism effort aimed at identifying and responding to possible threats in U.S. waters and ports, and became a national template.

It also forced all the major law enforcement agencies in the county — the Sheriff's Office and the Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant police departments — to work together, the sheriff said.

By mid-2006, the experience sparked conversations among local law enforcement leaders that led to the formation of the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. Previously, people dialing 911 didn't always get the right agency right away. Calls ended up transferred between dispatch centers, leading to delays in responding to possibly life-threatening situations.

These projects, and others, thrust Cannon into national law enforcement circles, getting him access to grants and resources he was able to bring back to share with law enforcement in the tri-county.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis praised his fellow sheriff for his willingness to extend a helping hand.

"He's been there for us here in the Sheriff's Office when we needed specialized equipment that we don't have," Lewis said.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight echoed Lewis' statement, calling Cannon a progressive leader who was always willing to improve on everything he did.

Controversies

Although praised for his innovation in law enforcement, Charleston-area civil rights leaders and politicians say Cannon faltered when it came to serving the Black community.

James Johnson, a former state president of the National Action Network who now runs his own civil rights organization — Racial Justice Network S.C., said he and others in the Black community have challenged Cannon about the lack of diversity at his agency, especially in his command staff. They've also challenged his refusal to support tougher gun laws and for what they perceive to be a heavy-handed policing approach when it comes to minorities.

"Al Cannon really didn't want to change his policing," he said. "He wanted it to stay the old way, and today's policing has to change."

The Rev. Charles Heyward, a founding member of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry and pastor at Edisto Presbyterian Church USA, was also critical of the longtime sheriff.

"It is easy to see when you have a budget as large as the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, why you can give praise to the technological innovation, but when it comes to the human dynamics, Sheriff Cannon’s legacy, you can’t ignore that sense of oppression, fear and anxieties that my community, the African American community, for sure experienced with his deputies," Heyward said.

There were incidents when the sheriff was able to bridge the gap, such as in the response to the fatal 2013 shooting of Darryl Drayton, a Black man, by deputies on James Island, the pastor said.

"The sheriff was there during the wrap-up of the Darryl Drayton situation," Heyward said. "I appreciated his presence because those were some tense times. He was present with the community."

But the pastor said Cannon ultimately fell short over the course of his career in establishing trust with Black residents.

Others, like S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, said the sheriff was always willing to come to the table but may have been slow to adapt to changing times.

Cannon was quick to sign on to efforts like Police Community Unity Day, which Gilliard set up after he was first elected to Charleston City Council in 1999.

The annual event helped open the door to deeper conversations on the role of law enforcement, authorities' relationship with minority residents and was an opportunity to get officers and deputies connected with the residents they serve, Gilliard said.

The representative said that while he and Cannon have disagreed on issues like the need for stricter gun laws, they've been able to work together to better the community.

"At the end of the day we understood we had to do it together," Gilliard said. "He gave us an open door. ... He was all ears but in a lot of people's opinions, slow to act. The question would be whether it was a day late and a dollar short."

Perhaps the sheriff's darkest day came on Jan. 30, 2012, when he slapped Timothy McManus, a suspect who'd been taken into custody and handcuffed after leading deputies on a lengthy chase through the East Cooper area that reached speeds of 120 mph before ending in the Francis Marion National Forest.

Cannon publicly admitted to wrongdoing. Following an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, the sheriff was booked into the jail bearing his name — the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center — and charged with third-degree assault and battery before being released a short time later.

The sheriff attended anger management classes and faced no further punishment.

Through the years, Cannon has never shied away from taking responsibility for an incident he called a lapse of judgment and clearly wrong, but the sheriff has said he did not wish for that one moment to define his career.

Responding to criticism from Johnson and Heyward, Cannon said he always tried to work in good faith with people of all backgrounds, even when they were confrontational.

"I've had good relations and was highly respected in the Black community, especially with the older folks," the sheriff said. "I've been out front with the Hispanic community. We always had a presence. I grew up in police-community relations. I know how important those relationships are. I have always gravitated to that."

A lasting legacy

Sitting in a conference room at Sheriff's Office headquarters on a recent morning, his dog Miss Priss at his side, Cannon reflected on his long career.

Balding, with sharp features and a Southern drawl, the sheriff is a complicated public figure. Over his 32 years in office, he was as likely to be involved in high-level counterterrorism policy discussions as he was to show up to a crash and help sweep up debris from the roadway.

Initially a registered Democrat, Cannon joined the Republican Party in 1994 after realizing the Democratic Party's platform no longer reflected his values.

Despite his many successes in law enforcement, the sheriff was dogged by a handful of failures in high-profile cases such as the disappearance of Gayle McCaffrey in 2012 and the home invasion killing of Allison Griffor in 2011. Neither case was solved, although a number of suspects emerged.

McCaffrey's husband, Bob, was long-suspected of killing his wife and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for obstructing justice. But the sheriff's office was never able to secure a prosecution on murder.

In the Griffor case, deputies said their investigation was "severely damaged" by lies and lack of cooperation from a key witness.

As he spoke, a picture emerged of a man at the vanguard, unafraid to tackle the challenges of a swiftly changing region and world, but who perhaps fell short in adapting to even faster evolving politics.

By Monday, his time as sheriff will have come to an end, but whether this man of the law is ready to give up the badge for good remains to be seen.