As beach traffic in the Lowcountry continues to increase leading up to the July Fourth holiday and through the dog days of summer, Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission officials are urging the public to follow best safety practices.

Perhaps the most important? Knowing what to do if caught in a rip current — the potentially dangerous choppy waters that look like wave patterns and can move a swimmer away from the shoreline.

Last year, lifeguards at the three beach parks rescued 149 people — 123 of whom were in trouble due to rip currents.

Only seven of those rescues resulted in injuries, parks spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said.

If someone is caught in a rip current, their best course of action is to not panic or try to swim against the current, and they should wave down a lifeguard if able. Over 100 people drown in the U.S. each year due to rip currents, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association, so knowing how to stay safe if caught in one is essential.

"Even with highly trained lifeguard staff on hand, it is crucial for beach-goers to familiarize themselves with important safety tips to help reduce the number of accidents that occur on beaches," Reynolds said.

To avoid rip currents, safety officials recommend steering clear of inlets, jetties and piers. Oftentimes, a rip current can be spotted by looking for foam or discolored water in a narrow stream that's moving straight out to sea, especially between sandbars.

Officials have cautioned against swimming too far out to sandbars, as well. Doing so without watching the tide coming in behind them can leave folks stranded.

CCPRC also warns parents to keep an eye on their children at all times while at the beach, and to notify a lifeguard as soon as possible if they notice their child isn't within eyesight. Lifeguards at county park beaches in 2018 were able to rescue 201 missing people.

Know your beach flags What beach flags mean: Red over Yellow: Designated lifeguarded swimming area between flags.

Designated lifeguarded swimming area between flags. Yellow: Use caution. Rough water or possible dangerous sea life.

Use caution. Rough water or possible dangerous sea life. Yellow with Black Circle: Surfboards and other non-powered watercraft are prohibited.

Surfboards and other non-powered watercraft are prohibited. Red: No swimming. The water is closed due to dangerous currents, severe storms or lightning. Possible dangerous sea life.

No swimming. The water is closed due to dangerous currents, severe storms or lightning. Possible dangerous sea life. Purple: Sea pests. There are a higher than normal number of dangerous marine animals in the water (this is not intended to notify of the presence of sharks). Source: Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

Finally, as the area becomes more prone to the occasional summer downpour, park officials caution beach-goers to be aware of lightning strikes. If lightning is reported or seen within 10 miles of a county beach park, everyone must exit the beaches and seek shelter. Beaches cannot be opened until there is a 30-minute break following the last lightning strike.

Lifeguards are currently on duty at Folly Beach County Park, Isle of Palms County Park and Kiawah Beachwalker Park every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through mid-August.