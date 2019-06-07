Affordable housing has been on the minds of many as rent prices skyrocket on the peninsula and gentrification threatens low-income communities in the Neck Area.
Recently, some low-income housing lists have reopened.
The low-income housing wait list is open for the first time since early 2018, when the authority accepted 1,000 applications in a single day for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
The North Charleston Housing Authority is accepting applications for residences at Buskirk Apartments and Liberty Hill Townhomes. The list is open indefinitely.
Liberty Hill apartments, a 51-unit, multifamily complex on East Montague Avenue, has several vacancies, the authority said.
Buskirk, a 20-unit complex located on Buskirk Avenue, is for seniors 62 and older. While there are currently no vacancies at the complex, officials want to have ready applicants when rooms become available.
“They typically don’t move a lot," said Gary Scott, executive director of the authority. “We need to have people there for the next unit when something becomes available.”
People can apply online at www.nchas.myhousing.com. They will need names, birth dates and Social Security numbers for all family members who will be living in the home. They will also need email addresses in order to receive electronic acknowledgement of a successful application submission.
The housing authority recently moved from a suite on Ashley Phosphate Road to a new location at 6327 Rivers Ave., where officials said they are in a better position to serve the community.
“We think it's more accessible to people," Scott said.
In addition to the city, Charleston County is also accepting applications for its elderly and disabled wait list. The two-page applications can be found at cchra.net and can be mailed or physically turned in at 2106 Mount Pleasant St., Charleston.
The county's senior residences include the 156-unit Joseph Floyd Manor on Mount Pleasant Street and the 100-unit Brighton Place Apartments on Orleans Road.
Despite many challenges and limited government funding, nonprofits across the region have attempted to mitigate the affordable crisis. But concerns still loom.
Just south of Liberty Hill, community leaders in the predominately black Union Heights neighborhood worry about the need for more senior housing. Many residents in the mostly elderly community receive several offers in the mail every month requesting to buy their homes. Community leaders expressed sympathy for those who sell their houses because they can no longer afford to maintain the structures.
"If they're displaced, they don’t have anywhere else to go," said Skip Mikell, president of the Union Heights Community Council.