Affordable housing rises as a concern in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE — Affordable housing and economic opportunity are some of the leading issues that will confront Dorchester County, a regional planning organization said.

A recent community needs assessment by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments showcased some of the concerns of low- and moderate-income residents in the county. The purpose was to note any responses that could be taken with federal support programs.

"They also offer the opportunity to take a look at big-picture challenges and help the community prepare for when specific opportunities arise and resources are made available," said Daniel Brock, a regional strategist with the council of governments.

At a March 1 County Council meeting, officials were presented with some of the assessment results, with housing and economic opportunities being listed among the priorities.

The research showed that over the years housing prices in the county have risen to a point where it is beyond the financial resources of low- and moderate-income residents.

The same challenge is being seen with people who would normally have a large enough income to become homeowners in past years.

It also highlighted that nearly 50 percent of home renters in the county in 2019 were spending more than 30 percent of their household incomes on housing.

Peggy Bangle, a county resident and former board member with the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity, said she agreed with the concerns.

"Affordable housing is a big challenge," she said.

Though more housing developments are popping up in the area, she said, a lot of the longtime residents and programs like Habitat for Humanity aren't able to get into those new spaces.

The Dorchester Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that works with community members in building and paying for their own homes.

Moriah Hollander is the development director with the Dorchester program. She said some of the biggest hurdles for residents are typically around awareness of programs that help people attain homeownership, getting approval for loans and finding land.

Most people don't consider looking into owning a home because they don't see it as a possibility for them, she said. But if people can afford the high rent prices that are seen in some areas, homeownership isn't a stretch, she said.

According to the community assessment, the median mortgage payment in Dorchester in 2019 was $1,465. For rent payments it was $1,099.

“The stigma is that you have to be perfect and that’s not true," Hollander said.

The council of government suggested the county do more work around pushing programs with an affordable housing component like Habitat. Over the last year, the county went through a mass rezoning project to slow the building of apartment complexes and create more zoning for single-family homes.

Hollander said that helps create more homebuilding opportunities for residents.

"That minimizes a lot of the future problem," she said.

Council members agree there is more to the conversation around development in the county.

"There's a lot more to that than just housing," said Councilman David Chinnis.

Economic opportunity is a big factor in the conversation around developing Dorchester County, and Chinnis said he feels the county is doing that. He and others highlighted the Dorchester County QuickJobs Training Center in St. George and the upcoming Walmart Distribution Center as being entities that support economic development in the area.

The $220 million distribution center is slated to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area.

“They’re all a part in making this a strong county," Chinnis said.

Tim Lewis, a Harleyville resident, attended the March 1 council meeting to comment on the assessment. He touched on the value of economic development in conversations around affordable housing and high rent prices.

“It’s important that we bring industry to our county," he said at the meeting.

The council of governments also suggested the county put more emphasis on increasing health resources and public water and sewer access throughout the rural parts of the county.

Council Chairman Bill Hearn said he agrees with the needs, and stresses that more changes and improvements are coming to the rural areas of the county in the foreseeable future.