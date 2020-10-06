Advocacy group that swept 2018 Charleston school board race announces 2020 endorsements

A deep-pocketed advocacy group has announced a slate of endorsements for five Charleston County School Board candidates that, if elected this November, could overhaul the future of education across the district.

The nonprofit Charleston Coalition for Kids was launched five months before the last school board election in 2018. All four candidates the group endorsed won.

Some of its early supporters included billionaires Anita Zucker, CEO of the InterTech Group, and Sherman Financial Group founder Ben Navarro.

On Tuesday, the coalition announced its 2020 endorsements. If all five candidates are successful in November, the entire nine-member school board will have been backed by the organization.

There are 16 candidates vying for the five seats up for grabs. The candidates the coalition supports include incumbent board member Chris Fraser, Kids On Point Director Lauren Herterich, software engineer and former constituent board member Charles Monteith, Building Excellent Schools Director of Finance Hunter Schimpff and Teach For America Senior Managing Director Courtney Waters.

The coalition did not endorse two sitting board members who are up for reelection, the Rev. Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead.

Fraser, a founding member of the coalition, is the only incumbent board member up for reelection this year that received the group’s endorsement.

“We want thoughtful, visionary leaders on the school board and support these individuals so voters are more informed," said Josh Bell, executive director of the Charleston Coalition for Kids.

"But we don’t have an exact formula that we believe they need to follow," he added. "It just starts with great leadership at the top."

Since the coalition’s creation in 2017, overhauling the Charleston school board has been a top priority. The organization’s other advocacy platforms include better pay for teachers, closing the achievement gap and creating “innovative school models” to better serve students districtwide.

Television ads paid for by the coalition featuring former Charleston mayor Joe Riley started circulating the airwaves Tuesday.

“I think that these five are excellent people who will serve the school board with great distinction and will enhance the quality of education for our school children,” Riley told The Post and Courier. “They’re great people, and I think they have what it takes.”

Candidates endorsed by the coalition were selected after completing a questionnaire outlining their priorities, goals and qualifications for the upcoming term, Bell said. The group chose candidates that best aligned with its policy positions.

Hollinshead said he wasn’t surprised he wasn't endorsed by the coalition, adding that he declined to fill out the questionnaire the group sent him.

“They’re trying to monopolize nine votes on the board; they're trying to control that $1 billion organization for themselves,” Hollinshead said, referencing the district’s more than $956 million budget. “If the citizens of Charleston County fall for that, we’re doomed.”

The organization has come under fire from Hollinshead and other community members in the past for what they say is the coalition’s attempt to privatize public Charleston schools.

Bell, a former teacher, said the coalition's main goal is to bolster public schools and improve low-performing students' academic achievement.

"What we have seen for so long is just a system that puts students’ needs way too far down the list of priorities," he said.

School board elections are nonpartisan races. Since the seats are elected at large, voters in Charleston County can vote for all five seats on Nov, 3, regardless of the geographic area the board members represent.

School board members elected this season will only serve two-year terms instead of the usual four-year commitment, thanks to a controversial piece of Statehouse legislation that dramatically shifts how the Charleston school board race unfolds.

Starting in 2022, board members will be elected via single-member districts. This means only people who live in a board member’s district will vote in that race, likely using the geographic lines that voters go by to elect County Council members after the completion of the 2020 census.