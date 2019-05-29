Louis "Skip" Reville, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to molesting nearly two-dozen boys in the tri-county area over the span of a decade, will not be permitted to enter into a rehabilitation program for sexually violent predators before his 50-year sentence wraps, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Tom Thompson, an attorney representing Reville, argued in a Charleston County courtroom for a reduced sentence so that he may enter a specialized mental health treatment facility. South Carolina’s Sexually Violent Predator Act allows for the commitment of “mentally abnormal and extremely dangerous” sex offenders to be “confined to the custody of the S.C. Department of Mental Health, and held in a separate and secure facility for long-term control, care and treatment.”
Reville, however, who was not present for Wednesday’s hearing, cannot be admitted to the program while still incarcerated.
Upon treatment, Reville has said he aspires to start his own rehabilitation program for sex offenders, according to court documents.
Circuit Court Judge Markley Dennis, who also handed down Reville’s prison sentence in June 2012, denied Thompson’s motion, adding that he hopes Reville can receive proper treatment after he serves his sentence.
“I don’t know that, in my career, I’ve seen a more egregious case of criminal sexual conduct,” he said.
Reville is a former area youth sports coach, teacher, Bible group leader and foster parent with ties to The Citadel, where he also attended school, and Pinewood Preparatory School.
Going as far back as 2002, Reville used sports and religion to lure in young boys, prosecutors have said, adding that he targeted busy families and would offer rides to and from activities.
He would invited boys, who were between 10 and 17 years old, to his home where he would coerce them to participate in various sexual games and rituals. He then fondled and performed sex acts on them.
With his 50-year sentence, which Reville is required to serve at least 85 percent of, the admitted child sex offender would be at least 74 years old upon release.
“I think, in this case, there is the possibility for rehabilitation,” Thompson said in court. “Fifty years is akin to a life sentence … I don’t know when, if ever, he’d be released.”
None of the individuals who originally accused Reville were present at the hearing, though 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Debbie Herring-Lash read a letter in court on behalf of a parent who was present.
“When you are the parent of a sexually abused child, at times it can be difficult to live hour by hour. Years can never be taken for granted,” the letter read. “Today, I speak not only for my family, but for those families impacted by the evil that is Skip Reville.”