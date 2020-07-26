Activists demand stop to Confederate displays at Charleston Battery, criticize enforcement

Community activists are demanding a stop to the Confederate flag displays at the Charleston Battery and want the city to equalize enforcement at protests, according to a letter released Sunday.

For more than five years, supporters of the Confederate battle flag have shown up every Sunday to the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument by the High Battery, protesting after the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds in 2015. Other community members typically stand across the street in a counter-protest.

During the past month, those confrontations have become more heated, sometimes violent. A few people have been arrested on assault and battery charges. The incidents have brought more and more people to each side of the protest, some armed.

In the letter released Sunday and addressed to city of Charleston officials, community activists representing several different groups criticized the way the protests at The Battery have been handled by police. The group claims processes of enforcement were changed "without full explanation," with freedom of travel and movement limited to keep protesters and counter-protesters apart.

The group claims this was not enforced equally and that Confederate protesters were allowed to "intrude" on the other group without being stopped by police.

The group also criticized the rules for permitting. According to the letter, a Stand as One leader requested four permits for Sunday protests at the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument, and "all four were also denied without full explanation as to why." But for at least one of those dates, Confederate flag supporters were granted a permit after the protesters were denied one.

The group alleges that when they asked for an explanation, an officer told them the other group had been there for five years and therefore protesters wouldn't receive a permit before they did.

"All of these aspects play into an obvious show of bias within the police department. Bias for a group that displays a symbol of oppression and hatred every Sunday in our public parks. Bias against a group of antiracist citizens that take offense to that display," the letter reads.

City officials disagreed with the group's account. Regarding the city's permitting process, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said that for last Sunday, both groups requested the same place and time in perpetuity. It was an unprecedented request, and police department officials conferred with the city's legal team to work out a compromise, he said.

Going forward, the groups will have to take turns each week. One group can protest at the monument and the other across the street on The Battery one week and the positions would switch the next week. That arrangement started last Sunday, O'Toole said. Previously, neither side had a permit because they are not required for small groups.

In a list of demands, the group opposed to the flag wavers also asked that the city remove or deny any exhibition of the Confederate flag on city property, as well as remove the use of over-sized flags or flagpoles in all events or displays.

The letter also said that the Confederate flag supporters should "never be issued a permit in the city of Charleston again" due to the "public disruptions caused by their displays."

Displays of the Confederate battle flag at The Battery and other city locations needs to stop, the group said.

"That is not Charleston Strong and that does not represent our City or culture," the letter reads.

"As the courts have made clear, flying a flag under these circumstances is constitutionally protected free speech that the city cannot ban or otherwise suppress," one of the city's attorneys, Susan Herdina, said. "The city of Charleston will continue to work to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their views, are able to exercise their First Amendment rights safely."