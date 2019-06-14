Almost seven months after the S.C. Department of Education named nine failing Charleston County schools, a local organization announced plans to file a lawsuit against the district.
The National Action Network called a “state of emergency” town hall meeting Friday night. During the meeting, the organization's officials announced plans to sue the Charleston County School District on grounds of racial discrimination and inequity throughout North Charleston schools.
The Charleston Tri-County chapter has been known for its outspoken voice on the racial disparity in schools throughout the county; its protesters shut down a school board meeting in March.
The state education department named 41 Comprehensive Support and Intervention schools that were functioning at or below the 5th percentile of all Title I schools in the state last December. Nine of these schools are located in the Charleston County. All serve predominately black students, and all but one are located in North Charleston.
"It has been over 50 years since Brown v. Board of Education. We are worse off today than we were then," said Beverly Gadson-Birch, the state education chair of the local National Action Network chapter.
This is not the first time the local National Action Network has criticized the district. It announced plans to file a federal complaint against the school district in late March. According to Gadson-Birch, action was taken, but all federal efforts have stalled.
"There have been lawsuits filed before. But we plan to see this through this time," Gadson-Birch said.
Schools classified by the education department as Comprehensive Support and Intervention were assigned a full-time transformation coach, underwent a comprehensive needs assessment and received state improvement funds, according to education department spokesman Ryan Brown.
The needs assessment was used to create school-specific improvement strategies that are monitored by the state education department.
"The leadership in Charleston, at the school level to the district office, they’ve welcomed every resource and everything that we have offered them," Brown said. "We’ve shown that this model works in the schools that have been doing it for two or three years now."
"I think we had 32 schools that were low-performing, and they’ve moved off the low-performing list. We know that it works, but there are some areas that are going to take longer than others," he added.
According to Gadson-Birch, these actions did not happen soon enough.
"It's too late," she said. "These are things that should have been taken care of years ago."
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, did not attend the meeting due to a schedule conflict, but said he would have attended otherwise. Pendarvis said the issue is not necessarily tied to lack of appropriate funding, but to prioritizing where the available funds go.
"I think the School Board needs to do a better job in prioritizing schools' equity in education, ensuring infrastructure is up to par and making sure curriculums are to a point where every child is able to be educated," Pendarvis said.
He said he is pleased with the mission-critical plan established by the school district to address schools in North Charleston, but he said more direct action is necessary.
"I know there’s a willingness on the School Board’s part to do something, but they’ve gotta be bold and make some decisions that may make people uncomfortable," he said, "and ultimately, I think we’ll get to where we need to."
Pendarvis is a graduate of Morningside Middle School, one of the schools classified as Comprehensive Support and Intervention.
He pointed out that Academic Magnet High in North Charleston, a school that topped the U.S. News high school rankings in 2019, and North Charleston High School, a school named as one of the state's most struggling are less than three miles apart.
"That shows a tale of two worlds within one city. It highlights a lot of our failures here in Charleston County," Pendarvis said.
Chicora Elementary, Edmund A. Burns Elementary, Greg Mathis Charter High, Mary Ford Elementary, Morningside Middle, North Charleston Elementary, North Charleston High, R.B. Stall High and St. John’s High were all identified as Comprehensive Support and Intervention schools.
The district is expected to present specific recommendations to address North Charleston schools during the School Board's June 24 meeting.