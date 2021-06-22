Activist coalition ratchets up reform demands on Charleston County officials

A coalition of Charleston-area activists is ratcheting up pressure on elected officials to implement a sweeping series of public safety and social service reforms.

In a document titled "Revisioning Public Safety," the coalition of 11 groups outlined its demands on June 22 to Charleston County Council, Sheriff Kristin Graziano and 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

Proposals included divesting from traditional law enforcement, investing in community programs, building community trust, limiting law enforcement power, bolstering transparency, ensuring protections for incarcerated people and implementing bail reforms, among other measures.

The memo comes as Wilson continues to investigate the Jan. 5 homicide of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man with mental illness who died in Charleston County jail after deputies pepper- sprayed him, shocked him with Tasers and pinned him to the floor when he refused to leave his cell for a bond hearing on a minor misdemeanor charge.

Sutherland's death sparked renewed outrage among activists, who drew parallels to the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Among the coalition's demands was the creation of a Public Safety Accountability Council made up of residents who would be independent of law enforcement or elected officials.

The council would have oversight power over law enforcement agencies, the ability to cap budgets, subpoena power, ability to inspect detention facilities, make recommendations on enforcement and jail policies and to discipline and fire police and jail officers in Charleston County.

"Jamal Sutherland should still be alive today," the memo began. "Our collective stands in solidarity with the Sutherland family and extends our unconditional support in seeking justice for Jamal’s wrongful death."

Wilson provided The Post and Courier with her response to the memo sent to Frank Knaack, the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina executive director.

"It is clear you put much thought into your email and nine-page memo," the solicitor wrote. "I am happy to meet with you and all stakeholders to discuss further. From your work on wrongful convictions with an Innocence Project and with Appleseed, I am certain you understand the need for a thorough investigation in the Sutherland matter. I know that you appreciate the need for a fair prosecution, should one arise."

Wilson said she would not bring charges without having all critical evidence at hand.

"No well-meaning person (or group) should want anyone, be it police officers or citizens, prosecuted without such," she said. "I am working to ensure that our community and everyone else involved are afforded an investigation that is fair, thorough and complete. To preserve the integrity of the continuing investigation, I will not discuss specific evidence or challenges. We can, however, discuss the general principles you address in your memo at a convenient time."

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it also received the list of demands.

"We are reviewing them as part of our ongoing conversation with the group," according to the Sheriff's Office.

For the coalition, which includes the state ACLU, Black Liberation Fund, Charleston Immigrant Coalition, Charleston Activist Network, Charleston BLM and six other groups, Sutherland's death is a sign that the criminal justice system in Charleston County is broken and requires sweeping changes to fix, not incremental reforms.

"Mr. Sutherland’s death wasn’t the result of a few bad apples, but of a system that stops, arrests, convicts and incarcerates Black and Brown people at staggering rates compared to white people," the coalition wrote.

Black people are more likely to face police harassment and violence and to live with substandard housing, transportation, wages, public education, health care, healthy food, clean air, water and credit, among other disparities, the coalition wrote.

"We must take the billions of dollars we pour into our police and criminal justice system each year and reinvest it into our communities," they wrote. "This will not fix all of our injustices, but it will be a major and necessary start."

Also included in the coalition's demands are:

Prioritize funding for mental health care and supportive services instead of punishment and criminalization;

Arrest and charge Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, the former deputies involved in Sutherland's death;

All institutions and agencies involved in Sutherland's death must release their policies and procedures for responding to people in mental health crisis;

Clarify the situations that would warrant law enforcement being called to respond to someone in mental health distress; and

Conduct an independent, after-action review of the Sutherland case, spanning all institutions and agencies involved.

The groups also called for the Sheriff's Office to commit to protecting protesters' First Amendment rights and to limit interactions between law enforcement and demonstrators, according to the memo.

Protesters have clashed with law enforcement for the last year, particularly in downtown Charleston, where they say city police and other agencies have unfairly targeted peaceful demonstrators and used excessive force.

Most recently, Justin Hunt, of the group Stand as One, was arrested in April, days after he allegedly failed to obtain a permit for a protest that saw marchers try to get onto King Street.

Activists are also pushing for the county to create Community Safety and Violence Prevention departments to oversee city police and county deputies as well as two newly created departments — a Community Response Department and a Traffic Enforcement Department.

Both new departments would be staffed by unarmed, civilian personnel, with the Community Response Department consisting of professionals trained in mental and medical health as well as social workers and others who are independent of law enforcement, according to the memo.

To read the coalition's full list of demands, visit the ACLU of South Carolina's website: aclusc.org.

Olivia Diaz contributed to this report.