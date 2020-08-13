Action: AMC announces plans to reopen many of its movie theaters in August

AMC, the nation's largest movie theater chain, has decided to reopen some theaters as of Aug. 20, ending a coronavirus shutdown that stretches back to March.

In South Carolina, the chain operates three cinema complexes in the Columbia market: at Harbison, Dutch Square and on Forest Drive. It also operate multi-screen cinemas in Myrtle Beach and Hartsville.

The company expects to open more than 100 theaters as of Aug. 20 and to continue ramping up to have about two-thirds of its theaters open in time for the Sept. 3 release of the movie "Tenet."

To promote the restart of movie showings, AMC will offer some classic movies for an admission price of 15 cents on the first day of reopening.

Added safety measures will include a requirement that customers wear masks, including during the movie except when enjoying snacks, the company said. Auditoriums will have reduced capacity as part of social distancing.

The chain also said it has added to its theater cleaning efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. All employees will receive health screenings daily.

Regal Cinemas, the nation's second-largest movie chain, already has announced plans to reopen some theaters on Aug. 21. Regal operates 16 different cinemas across South Carolina.