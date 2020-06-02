ACLU of SC demands law enforcement explain peaceful protesters' arrests

The ACLU of South Carolina sent a letter to law enforcement leaders Tuesday, demanding explanation and apologies for their role in arresting several protesters during Sunday demonstrations against George Floyd's death at the hand of a Minneapolis officer.
Executive Director Frank Knaack said police's tactics — which included deploying chemicals and arresting protesters who laid on the ground — were "clear, dangerous and counterproductive responses to people exercising their Constitutional rights."
The ACLU is especially concerned that full jails, which it has advocated against since the coronavirus pandemic took root in the Palmetto State, could fuel COVID-19's spread.
The letter demanded that Berkeley Sheriff Duane Lewis, Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon, Charleston police Chief Luther Reynolds, Mount Pleasant police Chief Carl Ritchie and State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel respond to a list of questions about the decisions to deploy weapons and arrest the demonstrators. None of the departments immediately responded to a request for comment.
"In addition, we ask that you publicly apologize for the violent escalation that your officers took against peaceful protesters and to commit to de-escalation as your response to future protests," Knaack wrote in the letter.