When the American Civil Liberties Union first arrived in South Carolina in 1968, it tackled cases that set important precedents for the state and the nation: Freedom of religion, freedom of speech and sexual discrimination were a few areas in which the state's ACLU chapter broke ground in its early years.
As the chapter's 50th anniversary comes at a critical time for the national ACLU, which has shifted in recent years to become more of a grassroots and community-oriented organization, one that wants to help people in the courtroom — and in the streets.
At a celebration of the 50th anniversary this week, ACLU of S.C. Executive Director Shaundra Scott reflected on the organization's past.
She also spoke enthusiastically about where she sees the organization headed: more cases focused on racial and youth justice, immigrants' rights and criminal justice lie ahead.
Social justice has been a hallmark of the image of the national ACLU for awhile, Scott said, and it's time for the South Carolina chapter to follow suit.
"The mission of the ACLU — especially the ACLU of South Carolina — is to fight for the rights of the human race," Scott said.
The ACLU of S.C. has been able to do a lot in the last 50 years with very few resources, said the chapter's legal director, Susan Dunn. In 2015, the group had three full-time staffers. Today, the Charleston-based office has five full-time staffers. Dunn is the office's sole attorney.
Most cases are fought and won with the help of volunteer attorneys, she said. The national spotlight on some South Carolina legal issues has paid off.
"There are things in South Carolina that lead to important ACLU cases," she said.
This new direction for the ACLU reflects the changing needs of the country, said the ACLU's National Political Director Faiz Shakir, who visited Charleston on Thursday. After the election of President Trump, ACLU membership numbers shot up from roughly 450,000 to about 1.7 million.
Having a politically-oriented (but non-partisan) approach is key to providing meaningful assistance to poor and marginalized communities, he said.
Nonetheless, Shakir said it is important the S.C. chapter takes time to think about its foundational first 50 years.
"You have to realize and appreciate that you start from a certain place," Shakir said. "That doesn't mean you have to stay there."
Here's a look back at some of the most important — and controversial — cases brought forth by the ACLU of South Carolina over the last 50 years:
Sexual discrimination, 1973
In 1971, Victoria Eslinger, a law student at the University of South Carolina, applied to be a page in the Senate but was rejected because of her sex. The ACLU sued, arguing that the denial was a violation of the equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit was broadened to become a class action on behalf of all women in the state of South Carolina. In 1973, the the 4th Circuit Court of appeals ruled that denying women employment as pages was a violation of the equal protection clause.
Freedom to protest the military, 1974
Howard Levy was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. In 1967, he was court-marshaled for refusing to train Green Berets stationed at Fort Jackson. The ACLU stepped in and sued on 1st Amendment grounds, protecting Levy's right to lawful protest within the U.S. military. Even though the ACLU lost the case in 1974, it laid the groundwork for similar legal battles that were successful elsewhere.
Attorney-client privilege, 1977
In 1970, Brett Bursey was arrested on a charge of destruction of property after a Vietnam War protest. During the protest he was accompanied by undercover informant who was working for the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Bursey believed this person to be another student. Without disclosing his identity, the undercover agent sat in on a meeting between Bursey and his attorney, and later reported on that meeting in court testimony. The ACLU sued the agent and the State Law Enforcement Division on Sixth Amendment grounds, citing a breach in attorney-client privilege. The District Court sided with Bursey, but the Circuit Court of Appeals later reversed that decision.
Sterilization of women, 1978
In 1978, Edna Smith Primus discovered that women in South Carolina were being sterilized without their consent. Primus spoke with the women about their legal rights. The doctor performing the sterilizations sued Primus, saying her solicitation of the patients was a violation of ethics. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Primus in a 7-1 vote.
Freedom to display nude paintings, 1995
Jennings Rountree was the curator of the Barnwell County Art Museum in 1995. That year, Rountree showcased a collection from Robert Sherer. The paintings depicted the removal of nude female subjects and the addition of nude male subjects. The museum board took issue with the nudity and shut the doors to the museum. The board also removed the paintings and shipped them to an unknown location. The ACLU sued on First Amendment grounds, saying the doors amounted to government censorship.
Freedom to be an atheist, 1996
The South Carolina Constitution once required that "no person who denies the existence of a Supreme Being shall hold any office under this Constitution." In other words, anyone who wanted to run for office had to pass a religious test set by the state. Herb Silverman, a math professor at the College of Charleston and an atheist, objected to this rule in 1996 when he and the ACLU sued the state on First Amendment grounds. The ACLU argued Silverman's decision not to associate with an organized religion should not impede him from running for public office. The S.C. Supreme Court ruled the clause unconstitutional.
The ACLU of S.C. today
The ACLU of S.C. recently pushed the S.C. Election Commission to extend voter registration deadlines in light of Hurricane Florence. The group participated in the Charleston Pride Festival, where staffers collected signatures for a petition related to LGBT rights.
Last Sunday, the ACLU of S.C. organized a rally in Marion Square to push for the addition of a "truth plaque" at the statue of Confederate leader John C. Calhoun. The group also tries to educate marginalized citizens about how to read new bills and offer testimony at the Statehouse.
Here are two pending cases that highlight the organization's push to pay more attention to civil courts when it comes to combating criminal and racial justice issues:
The ACLU and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a class-action lawsuit against the City of Beaufort challenging South Carolina municipal courts' practices of denying lawyers to people who are sentenced to incarceration and cannot afford private attorneys. This case was filed in Oct. 2017.
- In Lexington County, hundreds are jailed each year because they cannot afford to pay parking tickets. The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit challenging the arrest and incarceration of poor people without a hearing or representation, in Lexington County. This case was filed in June 2017.