COLUMBIA — A Clarendon County man charged with the murder and kidnapping of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student in Columbia has no record of violent crimes in South Carolina, according to legal records.

Nathaniel Rowland, 24, of New Zion has a bond hearing in Columbia on Sunday, a day after he was arrested in the killing of Samantha Josephson, who was abducted after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride at the end of a night out with friends at a Five Points bar.

USC will hold a vigil for Josephson on Sunday evening on the field behind the school's main recreation center, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

Rowland's legal history in South Carolina does not include accusations of violence.

He has a number of traffic violations in Clarendon, Sumter and Lexington counties, mostly for not wearing a seatbelt, according to court records. He was charged with having an open container of alcohol in February in Sumter County.

Last year, Rowland was charged with obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses in case involving a Columbia pawn shop. The case is pending.

Now he sits in a Richland County jail accused of a crime that has shocked the nation.

Rowland was arrested around midnight Friday after police saw a car near Five Points matching the description of the one Josephson hopped into before disappearing about 24 hours earlier.

Josephson's body was found Friday evening by turkey hunters more than 60 miles east of Columbia in a remote wooded area of Clarendon County near where near where Rowland lived, authorities said.

Josephson suffered wounds from her head to her feet, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Josephson's cell phone was recovered from the car and lab tests determined that blood found in the car matched the USC student, according to the warrant. The car's child-safety door and window locks were engaged to prevent someone from escaping the car, the warrant said.