Accused Charleston mask violators have their day in court — some win, most lose

A carriage tour operator cited twice for failing to adhere to Charleston's mask mandate this summer — facing $300 in fines — asked for his case to be decided by a jury.

Eric Jason Wright with Carolina Carriage Tour, is one of three people cited repeatedly for violating the city's mask requirements, put in place in July to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The other two people had different outcomes at Charleston's Livability Court on Monday.

They were among 23 cases heard Monday, a third of the number of tickets issued. To date, 67 tickets have been written.

Of the cases heard Monday, 14 ended in guilty pleas, four paid their ticket without going to court, four cases were dismissed and one was the request for a jury trial, according to Livability Director Dan Riccio.

Perets Tomer, manager of Adore Cosmetics on King Street, didn't show up for court.

He was cited for missing his appearance and received a $50 fine for a July 8 charge that his employees were handing out soap on King Street with masks looped around their ears and under their chins.

His second citation on July 29 was dropped because it was based off a complaint and officers didn't have video or photo proof of it.

In July, he told The Post and Courier masks made it hard to breathe in the heat. He also said he would pay the fine.

Steve Stanec, owner of Stones Throw Tavern in West Ashley, has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to provide surveillance video evidence that would show his back-to-back citations were "personal." On Monday afternoon, he again declined providing that video to The Post and Courier.

Stanec was cited July 29 and July 30.

On July 29, Riccio said he and his wife stopped by the relatively new restaurant to check it out, but left because they were both uncomfortable that none of the staff wore masks.

On July 30, another Livability Officer drove by the restaurant and took photos from outside to show that employees were again not wearing masks. Both citations were issued that day.

Stanec said Monday that he's worried about city employees taking pictures of citizens when they're in restaurants.

Wright told The Post and Courier in August he was cited after putting a bowl of chili on his horse carriage seat so he could prompt the horse to move the carriage to the next spot in a cue. He said he should've been exempt because he was eating.

The second time, on Aug. 16, he blamed a group from New Jersey because they didn't wear masks and ran away from livability officers trying to give them tickets. Instead, Wright said, a livability officer cited him.

On July 1, the city enacted its mask mandate. Two weeks later, City Council doubled down with heftier fines — $100 for the first offense, $200 the second and $500 for the third.

On Aug, 18, at the request of the city's livability and tourism division, council did away with its initial warning requirement before issuing tickets. Since that time, eight summonses have been issued.

Charleston appears to be the only Lowcountry municipality enforcing mask ordinances, though neighboring towns and the county have one in place.

In Charleston, people are required to wear masks inside retail businesses, restaurants, groceries and bars, as well as outside when 6 feet of space for social distancing isn't feasible.

Charleston's Livability Court Judge Michael Molony heard from the accused offenders, dismissing some cases and saying the city's ordinance wasn't hard enough on others. Some said they had medical conditions and offered to provide documentation confirming asthma or medication they are taking, others argued that they had masks but the photos were taken at moments when they pulled them down to have a drink of water or sweet tea. Others didn't show up for court.