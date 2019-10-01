Amid continued conversations about local and statewide education reform, the S.C. Department of Education on Tuesday released its school, district and state report cards for the 2018-19 school year.

For the Charleston County School District, the report cards show overall improvements in the nine schools identified last year as some of the most low-performing in the state.

The report cards give schools descriptive overall ratings that range from unsatisfactory to excellent based on a 100-point scale. It's the second year of the online report cards and part of an overhaul of the education accountability system that seeks to bring low-performing schools up to speed.

In Charleston County, all scores increased in the schools identified as in need of "comprehensive support and improvement" by the Education Department.

Chicora Elementary, Edmund A. Burns Elementary, Morningside Middle, North Charleston High School, R. B. Stall High School and North Charleston Elementary ratings all moved from unsatisfactory to below average.

Mary Ford moved from unsatisfactory to average, and St. John’s High School maintained its below average rating. Greg Mathis Charter High was not assessed by the state agency.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt noted that while St. John's High School did not increase its descriptive rating, its point score did increase from 40 to 47.

"Everyone at those nine schools, from the teachers to the support staff to the administrators, are determined to provide quality educational opportunities for every child that comes through the doors," he said.

"The work, dedication and passion from these educators that led to these positive results, along with their coordination with the district and state officials, should be celebrated," Pruitt said. "However, the work is not done; we are striving for continuous improvement in all of our schools."

All schools rated unsatisfactory last year moved up by at least one rating level this year, and the total number of unsatisfactory schools dropped from 14 to three.

Sixty percent of all schools districtwide improved their overall rating point from last year, Pruitt said, and 38 schools were rated as either good or excellent, up from 31 last year.

“Those significant gains speak for themselves,” Pruitt said.

He added that the state’s report card assessment is not all-encompassing.

“We’re encouraged by what we see today and what was made available in the school report cards. But remember, it’s only one indicator,” he said.

Berkeley County School District spokesman Brian Troutman agreed.

He said while the district will "celebrate where appropriate and take action where needed," the district will not use school report cards as the only indicator of success.

"BCSD’s focus on innovation will continue, and encouraging personalized-learning practices on our campuses will remain a priority," Troutman said. "In doing so, we guarantee that every student in Berkeley County is viewed as more than a data point and provided the opportunity for a learning experience tailored for success in the world after secondary education."

Two Berkeley County schools were rated unsatisfactory this year: Cross High School and Cainhoy Elementary School. The district's number of excellent-rated schools remained the same, and the number of schools rated as good increased from 10 to 12.

"Work being done on the state level to improve how our schools are served and measured seems to be improving in some areas. We hope to see that continued push to address the needs of our schools and educators as we support our schools and recognize the quality of instruction, assistance and intervention provided by our teams on all of our campuses," Troutman said.

In Dorchester School District 2, no schools were rated as unsatisfactory, and eight of the district’s twenty-four schools earned an excellent overall rating.

The district also made progress toward its goal of increasing its high school graduation rate. The district's 90.3 percent graduation rate surpasses the state average of 81.1 percent.

There was also an almost 10 percent increase in the number of district students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges or institutions after graduation.

"The district has experienced a steady increase in the graduation rate as a result of prevention and intervention teams in all three high schools that work to ensure student success and prevent dropouts," said district spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

Raynor said 12 district schools made "sizable increases" in student academic growth in English and math.

Schools are also assessed using 10 key report card indicators, which contain information about schools and districts on how well students performed on state and national assessments, student growth, graduation rates, English language proficiency, student engagement, safety, classroom learning environments and more.

Statewide, students made slight improvements in factors such as grade-level standards and career readiness.

At 45.4 percent, fewer than half of South Carolina students met their state grade-level standards in English. This is an increase of almost 4 percent from last year.

Forty-five percent of students met their grade-level standards in math, up from 0.5 percent last year.

The on-time graduation rate remained largely unchanged at 81.1 percent, a 0.1 percent increase from 2018.

One in four high school graduates from the class of 2019 was not prepared for either college or a career. Last year, almost 30 percent of graduates were not prepared.

Overall, 77 percent of school ratings either remained the same or improved. Compared with 2018 ratings, 37 percent of schools rose by at least one overall rating and 40 percent of schools held on to the same rating.

Seventeen percent of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.