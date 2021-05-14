Academic Magnet principal looks back on school's success as she leaves for role in Egypt

NORTH CHARLESTON — For Catherine Spencer, Academic Magnet High School isn’t a top school in the nation because of AP classes, college prep or rigorous standards, it’s because of the students.

For the past four years, Spencer has watched Academic Magnet students push themselves, achieving more with each school year. It’s the students and their drive that Spencer is sad to say goodbye to as she prepares to leave the school to help open another in Cairo, Egypt.

“It is amazing to me, as successful as this school has been since its inception over 30 years ago, that the students keep raising their own bar,” she said. “We don’t even have to raise it for them.”

Spencer joined the school in North Charleston as principal in 2017 taking over the role from her predecessor Judith Peterson. In 2019, the school was recognized as No. 1 in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report. In 2020 and 2021, the school placed second in the nation, according to the U.S. News rankings.

Although she was leading the school when it received those distinctions, Spencer doesn’t take much credit. The rankings are determined on data points such as college readiness, math and reading proficiency and graduation rate, but Spencer believes it’s the students’ commitment to making an impact on their world that got the school to this point.

Spencer has used that theme of impact throughout her career. She came to Academic Magnet from the American School Foundation in Monterrey, Mexico, where she was the director of elementary and middle school programs.

Spencer brought her love of other cultures and international education into her job at the school.

“She’s really shown us that there’s another world out there,” said Catherine Yackey, a math teacher at the school. “I hope that we’ll keep that international connection within our school. I hope kids know that they can have options outside of the city.”

In her time as principal, Spencer worked to improve students’ understanding of international affairs by putting an emphasis on service, leadership and academics.

“We have kids designing water filtration systems for villages in Bangladesh,” she said. “We have kids that are translating dental health brochures into Spanish for villages in Guatemala. … The expectation is that you, as an Academic Magnet student, reach beyond yourself for impact in your world.”

Spencer’s work to help students achieve goals outside of themselves has translated over to her students.

Lily Lassiter, a senior at the high school, is one of those high-achieving students. On May 13, the South Carolina Department of Education announced that Lassiter is one two high schoolers in the state to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Only one man and woman from each state receives the scholarship, which is awarded on accomplishments in the academics, the arts and career and technical education. Lassiter will be attending Yale in the fall with a double major in neuroscience and music.

"Over the past four years, I have had the great pleasure of witnessing the continued growth and grace of this extraordinary young woman," Spencer said in a news release about Lassiter’s scholarship. "Her academic achievement is only one piece of her multifaceted accomplishment in the arts, service, and leadership.”

Lassiter and Spencer have developed a close relationship over the years as they entered the school at the same time.

“She’s an amazing leader,” Lassiter said of Spencer. “She’s compassionate, caring and helpful. I’ve been really close with her over the past four years and I think she’s done a great job of making Academic Magnet into the school that it is.”

Spencer said she’s going to miss students like Lassiter the most when she goes on to her next gig, developing a flagship international school in Cairo for GEMS Education, an international K-12 private education provider.

In that role, Spencer will initially be working with mostly elementary students as she builds the school from the ground up.

“The level of conversation that I can have with high school students here at Academic Magnet, the level of expectation that we have of each other, not just what I have of them but what they have of me also, those are the things I’m going to miss,” she said.

Charleston County School District is still searching for Spencer’s replacement at the school. The job is posted and the district is reviewing applications, with hopes to fill the position in the near future.

Spencer would like more students to have access to the opportunities and education provided by Academic Magnet at other schools and in middle school programs.

"I think Academic Magnet can be replicated for a wider number of students," she said.