Above-average rainfall in August falls short of Charleston's record

August in the Lowcountry was unusually wet. In fact, there were more rainy days than sunny dry days in some parts of the region.

Local forecasters believe the recent wet weather is due to patterns of high pressure and increased afternoon storms.

All of it culminated in making this the 15th wettest August on record.

On average, 7.15 inches of rain falls each August at the Charleston International Airport. But this month saw about 3 more inches of rain than the norm, according to the National Weather Service.

Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Charleston, said 10.05 inches of rain was recorded at the airport in North Charleston as of Sunday.

The frequency and location of stronger downpours also varied. In areas like McClellanville, volunteer observers recorded more than 16 inches of rain this month, according to state Climatologist Hope Mizzell.

McGraw credits the Lowcountry’s above-average rainfall to an active pattern of high pressure in the atmosphere. Because precipitation levels vary by location, there could be big differences over small distances, she said.

“But generally, as a whole, you can definitely say it’s been more active across the tri-county,” McGraw said.

It is typical to have plenty of afternoon showers and thunderstorms during this time of year. But Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., late on Aug. 3 is to blame for a large portion of the Lowcountry’s rainfall in the past four weeks.

Mizzell said a Charleston County observer noted that Isaias produced roughly 6 inches of rainfall.

July and August are historically South Carolina’s wettest months.

Mizzell said conditions are favorable for the state to see above normal rain totals in September, too.

“A lot of that is driven by just the general pattern but also the expectation that, you know, that they predict the tropics to continue to be active,” Mizzell said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts up to 19 named storms this hurricane season.

Although August 2020 was very wet, it ranks only 15th as Charleston's wettest August on record. National Weather Service records show that more than 17 inches of rain was reported in August 1940, making it Charleston's wettest August, according to government data.