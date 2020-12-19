Abortion, teacher pay, redistricting headline COVID-19 tinged 2021 SC legislative session

COLUMBIA — Next year promises to be entertaining at the South Carolina Statehouse, if you find the game of politics intriguing.

After COVID-19 cut this year's regular session short by two months, legislators are set to return Jan. 12, when the coronavirus is sure to be surging much higher than it was when they left early in March.

Still amid the pandemic, the Legislature has work to do.

And a lot of it, if they can avoid getting sidetracked by shiny objects, whether that's legislators giving their two cents on the national debate du jour or spending weeks debating legislation they know, and hope, will bring a lawsuit if passed.

Abortion

Debates over further restricting or eliminating abortions are a certainty. It's a perennial issue in the General Assembly.

New to the equation is that the election's toppling of three longtime Senate Democrats gave Republicans a 14-seat majority in the upper chamber, making it easier for the GOP to pass partisan proposals.

And following this fall's confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-abortion Republican activists are eager to get a case before the nation's high court to test its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Also a sure bet are renewed debates on what advocates call "constitutional carry" — the ability for adults to carry a handgun, openly or concealed, without a weapons permit. For more than a decade, the combined opposition of law enforcement leaders and Democrats have squashed the idea. Republicans who weren't too keen on it either could point to their inability to overcome a filibuster.

But last month's election could change the dynamic in both chambers.

While House members frequently complain about the Senate's inaction, that can also be part of the game. House Republicans sometimes push through partisan proposals for political points, knowing it will go nowhere in the Senate. That calculation may need to be adjusted.

Teacher pay

As for what must be done, legislators promise the top of the 2021 priority list is writing a budget, as state spending is still frozen at 2019-20 levels.

The House declined to consider new spending during September's special session, saying the economy remained too uncertain. It's still not exactly crystal clear. Expect continued debates on whether to save or spend surpluses, and whether the state can afford to give raises to public employees.

The big fight will be over teachers. (As Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, frequently complains, other state employees rarely get any love in the budget. Their last collective cost-of-living raise was in 2016.)

This year started with legislative leaders agreeing to spend $213 million to give every teacher a $3,000 raise. But by September, their hopes of even a normal 2 percent step increase remained on ice. And that would take $50 million.

While last month's projections from the state's economic gurus left an $811 million surplus in the fiscal year that started six months ago, only $36 million of that was available for recurring spending.

"Teacher pay and education are still a priority," the House's chief budget-writer, Murrell Smith, said during the chamber's organizational session earlier this month. "It's just a matter of revenues."

Redistricting

Other must-do items for the Legislature include redrawing district lines for legislative and congressional seats following the decennial Census. The purpose is to ensure each represents the same number of people.

"The gorilla in the room’s going to be redistricting," Rep. Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, said about his upcoming first year as House Judiciary chairman. "It’s going to be the most consequential piece of legislation we’re going to handle this session."

The every-10-years process comes after an election that gave Republicans their biggest-ever majority in both chambers.

Many Democrats worry the lines will be redrawn in a way that ensures more Republicans win.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, said, how the lines move will come down to population growth, not shades of red or blue.

In the end, there still must be 124 seats in the House and 46 in the Senate. Districts will have to expand in rural areas that have lost population, while new districts will be carved into growing urban and suburban districts.

"It's like a Rubik's cube, in essence," Simrill said. "When you turn one district, others will, too."

Unlike some of his colleagues, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said he's not concerned about the Legislature's Republican majority painting districts redder.

"Here’s the problem they have," said the Columbia Democrat. "The more Republican their districts get, the more likely they are to get someone who’s out of touch with reality. That’s their danger. ... And yes, they recognize that, as well."