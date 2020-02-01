As Craig Miller Bennett plummeted through the German sky, the burning B-17 he was once inside now falling alongside him, he thought death was at his doorstep.

But the Charleston resident survived as a prisoner of war, and before his death this week, he even managed to meet the German flying ace who nearly took his life. They became lifelong friends.

Craig Miller Bennett died Wednesday. He was 94. Born in West Virginia in 1925, he moved back to the Palmetto State half a decade later with his family.

He took an interest in military service while in high school and left as an 11th-grader to join the Army Air Corps in 1943. He trained in Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses where he learned skills as a gunner. He served with the 490th Bomb Group and he 848th Bomb Squadron.

During his deployment to Eye, England, in 1945, he was sent to fly in to Germany with a crew of nine other men. And in March of that year, German fighter jets attacked a squadron of B-17s, and one of the fighters crashed into Bennett's plane.

With the plane's tail cracking off as it began to fall out of the sky, Bennett parachuted out of the burning aircraft. He was picked up by local farmers and taken into custody by Nazi forces. Bennett was the only survivor of the crash.

He was held by Nazis at Stalag VII-A, Germany's largest prisoner-of-war camp located in Moosburg, Germany, according to the American Air Museum.

A Western Union telegram sent to his mother suggested the worst.

"The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret that your son has been missing in action over Germany ..." the note read.

It wasn't until American forces liberated the camp later that year that he was freed. Son Craig Bennett Jr. said his father didn't speak much of the war.

"He treated it like a job, this is what you do," his son said. "His comment always was, 'everybody did something.' "

Veterans like Bennett are members of what NBC News' Tom Brokaw dubbed "The Greatest Generation," reserved for those whose efforts during the 1940s helped win the war.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2019.

As of 2018, an estimated 7,000 Palmetto State veterans of World War II were still alive. Their stories are slowly vanishing.

"In the 1990s, we asked him lots of questions about his experience," his other son, Edward G.R. Bennett, said.

Bennett began writing letters to museums in Europe to get context of the attack he so vividly remembered. He received a reply, one that would change his life.

"I didn't believe, until I was reading your letter, that any person could get out of that airplane which I attacked," the reply said. "Therefore, I am very happy to realize that you are still alive."

The response was from Alfred Ambs, the wingman of the German fighter that attacked Bennett's B-17.

Ambs had celebrity status in Nazi Germany, with seven aerial victories achieved in about 75 combat missions.

In October 2004, Bennett went to Germany to meet his former enemy. They say they talked mostly about their grandchildren, like old friends, according to Edward Bennett. They maintained correspondence, and a close friendship, throughout his life.

"His love for human beings," Edward said, "that's what I'll remember the most about him."

Bennett leaves behind his two sons, and seven grandchildren.