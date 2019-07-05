The last conversation Mary Zanders had with her son was just days before Christmas last year.

Aubrey Zanders, 39, had to break the news to his family that he would not be able to come over to celebrate. He had started a new job and would likely be working the holidays, he told her. So Mary decided she'd prepare her middle son's favorite meal — homemade macaroni and cheese — and deliver it to his West Ashley duplex after Christmas.

But in the early hours of Dec. 27, the day she planned to surprise her son with the macaroni, she received a frantic call from her son's girlfriend. Aubrey was in the hospital; he had been shot. Within hours of that call, Aubrey would be dead.

Mary Zanders told The Post and Courier in a recent interview she has spent the past six months trying to come up with ways to keep her son's unsolved murder front of mind for others. But she knows just as little about the circumstances behind Aubrey's killing as she did in the days after he was shot.

"The family is very hurt," Mary Zanders said. "We're looking at the fact that Aubrey was a hard worker; Aubrey minded his own business, and we just feel like it was something that never should've happened."

As he was taking out the trash shortly after 1 a.m. that December day, two men approached Aubrey, according to Charleston County Sheriff's deputies. That's when the gunshots rang out. The men fled the scene, according to an incident report.

In the six months since his killing — the 10th reported homicide in the sheriff's office's jurisdiction in 2018, according to a Post and Courier database — no arrests have been announced. The case remains open.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the agency, said there have been no substantial updates in the investigation.

A gravely wounded and bloodied Aubrey staggered into the kitchen at his home and dropped to the floor. His girlfriend, Andrea Jones, phoned 911. She didn't realize at first he'd been shot, according to 911 audio obtained by The Post and Courier.

"He was taking out the trash, and he just came in the house and he's all bloody," Jones told a dispatcher. "Honey!" she frantically shouted at Aubrey. "Honey!"

After the shooting, Charleston deputies responded to a duplex on Ashley Hall Road, the report said. When authorities arrived they found Aubrey, who had been shot in the upper and lower body. A witness told investigators she heard four gunshots in all. Shell casings were recovered on Aubrey's back porch and in the front yard.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search for weapons and ammunition in the home, but Antonio said nothing of substance related to the case was uncovered.

In the absence of new information related to Aubrey's death, Mary Zanders said she is spearheading various efforts to honor her son's memory. She teamed up with Aubrey's barber, Howard's in Goose Creek, to offer haircut vouchers for youth and senior citizens in his name. That effort, which is funded by Zanders' family, will be kept up for as long as possible, Mary said.

"We're going to rally on and keep on the free haircuts for Aubrey," she said. "He had a lot of friends that were very hurt ... (but) there's been a lot of outpouring of support."

On June 8, to mark what would have been Aubrey's 40th birthday, dozens of family and friends gathered at Wannamaker County Park, where she served up Aubrey's favorite: her homemade macaroni.