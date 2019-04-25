The Chester County School District announced Thursday morning it will close on May 1, allowing its teachers to protest at the Statehouse in Columbia as part of a statewide activist effort to improve teacher working conditions.

It's the first in the state to announce it will cancel Wednesday classes for the event, which was organized by a network of teacher activists known as SC for Ed. Chester has about 5,300 students.

"Because many of our teachers have asked for this day as a personal day of leave, we are allowing them to take this day to advocate for public education and for their students," the district announced in a Facebook post and email to staff. "With the School Board and Superintendent's approval, we support our educators and their decision to exercise their collective voices."

The district, which lies 60 miles north of Columbia, says it will schedule a makeup day, pending approval by its school board.

The teacher protest will take place on the same day as a similar protest by teachers in North Carolina. The North Carolina protest, announced several weeks in advance, has already led 26 school districts there to announce school closures on May 1, including large districts such as Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg, according to The News and Observer.

The South Carolina event — called a "Day of Reflection" by its organizers — is a milder form of protest than the walkouts and strikes that shut schools down for weeks at a time in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Los Angeles in the last two years. No plans have been announced to extend the protest beyond a single day.

Teachers involved in the protest have been calling for a 10-percent salary increase, smaller classroom sizes, uninterrupted lunch breaks, and more mental health counselors for students, among other requests. After months of debate and input sessions, the state legislature is expected to pass a 5-percent raise this year.

A major education overhaul bill, the first of its kind in South Carolina since the 1980s, was tabled Wednesday as the year's legislative session draws near to the end. Some teachers who criticized its provisions had asked for lawmakers to hold off on passing such a omnibus bill until 2020.