A social media post called for protests in Charleston's Market. Were foreign trolls involved?

Tuesday morning, a post appeared on the Charleston Riot Page on Facebook:

Protest at 5 p.m. in front of Henry’s restaurant in the heart of Charleston’s City Market area.

Still raw from the weekend’s demonstrations and looting, shopkeepers shared the post. Fearing more disruption, some rushed to get more plywood to board their businesses.

But the post was fake and similar to past disinformation social media messages. Protesters walked past the restaurant during a long march through the city, but they didn't stop. And the Charleston Riot Page can no longer be found on Facebook.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, “there is plenty of disinformation out there now,” said Darren Linvill, a Clemson education professor who studies social media. “And we’re probably going to see a lot more.”

Yet the anxiety and response they cause is as real as the disruption of a false fire alarm. After the post was shared, “we closed that day because our staff was scared, and the safety of our employees is No. 1 for us,” said Greg Russell, a partner in the restaurant.

It’s also a reminder that some of the most disruptive people during times of social upheaval may be ones sitting at computers overseas.

Examples in South Carolina include the Walter Scott police shooting in North Charleston and the white supremacist shooting at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. Both happened in 2015. And within days, Russian agents posed as both right- and left-wing Americans on Twitter and Facebook, posting incendiary messages of their own and also amplifying the most divisive posts of real social media users.

A more insidious case happened in 2016, on the one-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel killings that left nine black worshippers dead. Russian agents used American activists to stage a fake rally in Charleston at the same time as a legitimate “walk for unity” event, a Post and Courier investigation revealed earlier this year. A handful of people took the bait and showed up to protest.

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, distortion trolls went into high gear. On Monday, they launched a massive and well-organized campaign to sow confusion in Washington, D.C., Linvill said.

He and Patrick Warren, a Clemson economics professor, studied social media activity and quickly spotted now-familiar patterns of foreign actors at work.

Starting with just a few Twitter accounts and using the hashtag #DCblackout, threads with false claims about fires near the Washington Monument and authorities blocking protesters’ cellular phone calls.

“It was very clearly a foreign operation,” Linvill said. And it was effective. Within a day, the hashtag had been broadcast more than a million times. Especially concerning, he said, was that the operatives hacked into legitimate Twitter accounts to post the false messages.

He wasn’t sure how widespread the hacking was, but by chance, he bumped into an acquaintance at Clemson whose account had been breached.

"What are the odds of me personally knowing someone?" he said. "It was a really smart operation, not some guy in a basement."

He wasn’t prepared to say which foreign entity was involved, but he noted that the people behind the distortion campaign leveraged interest in Korean popular music, often called K-pop, to spread their false messages.

In the past, Russian internet troll farms have posted messages on social media about fake explosions and disease outbreaks. Earlier this year, Linvill and Warren helped CNN expose a troll farm in Ghana that likely had been set up by the Russians. The discovery of that operation showed how countries can outsource their disinformation campaigns to cloak their involvement.

Tuesday's bogus Facebook post on the now defunct "Charleston Riot Page" featured a profile photo of people marching with signs saying Black Lives Matter and Justice 4 Freddie, a reference to Freddie Gray. Gray died in 2015 after police transported him in a van.

Linvill said the photograph appeared in Newsweek and Reuters in 2015 and was taken in Baltimore, not Charleston.

Deren Sawyer, co-owner of Palmettoville, a T-shirt shop on North Market Street, saw the post.

"The police told all of us to close," he said, adding that he watched the carriage horse businesses move their horses. "I think social media is really the cause of a lot of disruption."

Russell, the partner in Henry's, said someone showed him the Facebook post Tuesday morning.

"I became concerned, and our employees also had seen it, and they were concerned," he said.

Henry's is one of the more well-known restaurants in the area, billing itself as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in South Carolina. It sits on a prominent corner in Charleston's City Market. Protesters did march through the City Market area, as they had Saturday. But they walked by the restaurant without stopping, Russell said.

"It was a peaceful protest that just moved on by," he said.