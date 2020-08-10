Various items litter the floor of the 4 Brothers Store in Sparta, N.C., after an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Michael Hull via AP
Michael Hull
Rubble litters Cumberland and East Bay streets on Sept. 1, 1886, after a devastating earthquake struck Charleston. A fault line runs through Summerville, and seismologists say the Charleston area is at high risk for a damaging temblor within the next half-century. File
A sizable earthquake hit NC, but Charleston is vulnerable, too
The magnitude 5.1 earthquake that shook western North Carolina on Sunday was felt all the way into South Carolina.
While it wasn't severe enough to cause damage here, the Palmetto State is no stranger to seismic activity and was home to the worst-known earthquake on the East Coast over a century ago.
The North Carolina rattle was the largest in the immediate region since 1916, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was near the rural town of Sparta, N.C., close to the Virginia border.
The USGS issued a yellow alert for economic losses, meaning "some damage is possible and the impact should be relatively localized." Photos shared on social media showed inches-wide fissures through roads and at least one home with a tilting front wall after the shake.
Reports from those who felt the earthquake stretched into the Upstate. In the Palmetto State, the quake most resembled a 1913 Union County rumble estimated near magnitude 5.5, said Steven Jaume, a geologist at the College of Charleston. Because seismometers weren't broadly deployed then, the recent event in Sparta may help scientists verify exactly how strong the Union County shaking was, Jaume said.
Quakes are possible all along the Appalachian Mountains, which were formed by faults in the Earth's crust squeezing together. Those faults are still there, Jaume said, though often inactive.
But the most devastating quake known in South Carolina actually occurred in the Charleston area, likely with its epicenter in Summerville. The 1886 quake turned solid ground into liquid, killed dozens and flattened most brick buildings in downtown Charleston. It is estimated at a magnitude of 7.3.
The ground is usually shaking at low levels around Summerville, but it is mostly imperceptible except to sensitive equipment. Sometimes the rumbling does register: just this spring, a minor temblor in Summerville awoke residents and more than 400 reports of shaking were sent to the USGS.
Scientists estimate that a major event on the scale of the 1886 quake happens every 300 to 800 years, Jaume said, meaning it's not terribly likely one will strike tomorrow.
Earthquakes of that size are detectable in layers of soil because of liquefaction. Looser soils, particularly if they are wet, are prone to literally turn to liquid in a large enough shake. This can spit sand up from below the surface, and it's those sand deposits that help geologists date when shaking occurred.
1 of 10
Displaced coping on the portico of the old guardhouse on the southwest corner of Meeting and Broad Streets. Photo by C.C. Jones, September 1886. Plate 15, Annual Report 9 of the United States Geological Survey 1887-88. (US Geological Survey photo)
Hibernian Hall lost its massive pedimented portico during the 1886 earthquake. File photo
Damage to 13 East Battery after the earthquake of 1886.Courtesy of The Charleston Museum
Damage to buildings at 167-169 East Bay Street after the earthquake of 1886. It is the corner of East Bay and Queen Streets. Courtesy of The Charleston Museum
This grand home at 99 Bull Street was the residence of News and Courier editor Frank Dawson. Like so many structures in Charleston, it suffered extensive damage from the 1886 earthquake. File photo
A view of the south side of Broad Street, looking east. The 1886 earthquake caused extensive damage. The old News and Courier building stood a short distance from East Bay Street.
The old News and Courier building on Broad Street saw a flurry of journalistic action in the aftermath of the 1886 earthquake, despite damage to the structure. Editor Frank Dawson managed to publish a newspaper the day after the quake. File photo
The Archdale Plantation home after the 1886 earthquake. The brick Georgian manor on the Ashley River was built in 1712 (Photo provided by Prudential Carolina Real Estate)
Cumberland and East Bay streets Sept. 1, 1886. File photo
Thrown gable and twisted chimney at the residence of Bishop Lynchat at 114 (building on right) Broad Street opposite Orange Street, looking northeast. (US Geological Survey)
Photos: 1886 Earthquake in Charleston
The Charleston peninsula, built by sediments carried in on the region's rivers and artificial fill used to build out land, is particularly prone to liquefaction in a major quake. Recent research has shown this effect could get worse as sea levels rise.
But what soil records cannot tell, Jaume said, is how many earthquakes fall just short of liquefying the ground. There are many more people and buildings in the Lowcountry than in 1886, he said, meaning the risk of destruction in a moderate quake is much higher, especially for buildings that are still standing after 1886.
He said people often ask him when Charleston might see it's next "big one" — but that question misses the point.
"If a medium one happens tomorrow, people will think it's a big one," Jaume said.
Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.