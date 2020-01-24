The Miss Anne hit something in open seas off Hilton Head Island recently and began to founder.

It was the second ship to be damaged in a month by a submerged, invisible hazard. The U.S. Coast Guard is warning captains to be wary of a "shifty" shipwreck.

The wreck wasn't supposed to be where the Miss Anne struck it. On the charts, it was 700 yards away. It's a steel-hulled fishing boat that sank in 2017 in deeper water but now is just 4 feet below the surface.

The sinking followed an incident in which a yacht tore up its hull and propellers on the wreck. The charts have now been updated.

"Although the current position is marked, vessel operators transiting the area are reminded to update to the latest NOAA navigation chart, exercise caution, proceed at safe speeds and remain aware the vessel may shift positions in the future," the Coast Guard said in a weekly navigation report.

The hazardous wreck is off Calibogue Sound, between Hilton Head and Tybee Island, Ga. Because the boat is now underwater NOAA will have to rely on reports from the Coast Guard and the public to update chart if it moves again, said Kyle Ward, a NOAA navigation manager.

The Miss Anne crew sent a distress call and a utility board from the Coast Guard station at Tybee Island was there in 11 minutes, according to the Coast Guard.

As the rescue crew pulled the first fishing boat crew member to safety, the Miss Anne began to sink, taking the other two commercial anglers with it. The rescue crew pulled them out of the water.

The station is part of the Sector Charleston command headquartered in Charleston.