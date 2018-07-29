A big thing to realize is that empty oyster shells stink if left to sit around. They stink a lot.
And up in Greenville, the recycling containers are as heavy as lead once they get filled with the shells behind the Shuckin' Shack.
Plus, they are a long way from the mud flats on the South Carolina coast where the shells hopefully will create new oyster beds — once the inadvertently tossed garbage gets picked out.
The job can be, as Carole Lyles cheerfully concedes, not a lot of fun. The 60-year-old retired attorney, along with the eight people she's recruited to haul away five shell-crammed containers every week, are volunteers. They would have to be.
"There wouldn't be enough money" to pay them for what they do, she said, laughing.
So begins maybe the most ambitious outreach in an 18-year effort by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources which already recycles more than 45,000 bushels each year to build new beds. The department now anticipates bringing as many as 750 bushels this year from the Greenville Shuckin' Shack restaurant 200 miles away, thanks to Lyles' group.
Ideally, DNR wants to expand to collecting statewide.
Right now the agency keeps up its two-mile-per-year oyster bed building program by supplementing its coastal collections with as many as 14,000 bushels shipped from out of state.
The hope is to keep that slivery, salty morsel on the oyster knives in restaurants and at roasts across the region, and also to keep an irreplaceable coastal resource in the water.
Oysters grow when the hatched larvae, or spat, attaches to grown shells.
A slurp of oyster is considered almost a birthright of coast life. The animals also are a natural filter, cleaning up estuary waters, as well as food or habitat for everything from endangered shorebirds to juvenile game fish. And they are a bulwark against shoreline erosion.
"Oysters are extremely important, regardless of whether you live three hours or three minutes from the coast," said DNR biologist Trent Austin. "An estuary without oysters is an estuary without life."
But in South Carolina and across the world, oyster beds are being lost each year to over-development, over-harvest and rising sea. Today about 5,000 acres of the beds are open to harvest in the state, about of third of what there were a century ago.
Since 2000, DNR has planted 40 acres, or 200 miles of them.
Recruiting volunteers to keep the shucks coming takes a little prying. Lyles, a master naturalist, was asked by Ric Barnett, president of the Upstate Master Naturalist Association, who had been called by Michael Pegues, a US Foods oyster supplier. Pegues saw a program about the needs of the DNR recycling and wanted to get it going Upstate.
Lylers did it because she realized "these little guys are really important," she said. "The threats our oceans are under are immense. I just feel you got to try to do what you can."
The job entails fetching the containers, hauling them to a Renewable Water Resources wastewater treatment plant, then combing the shells to get ride of trash. ReWa hauls the shells to the coast without charge.
The job, like the recruiting, takes some persistence.
"The smell of oyster shells isn't nearly as bad as the smell of them with a wastewater treatment facility," Lyles said.
But she's working to expand the effort. She has families and groups agreeing to grab a recycling container when they hold an oyster roast and is locating community drop-off points. She has four more restaurants willing to toss their shells in containers instead of the garbage — if she can pry loose more volunteers to haul them.
She'll do it, Lyles said. Likely she'll tempt them with oyster roasts.
"The job isn't fun," she said. "But I'm going to make it fun."
For more information or to help, contact the S.C. Department of Natural Resources at austinm@dnr.sc.gov or 843-953-1367.